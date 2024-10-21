News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Backstage at SUNSET BOULEVARD Opening Night

Opening night took place on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre!

By: Oct. 21, 2024
Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd, starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' opened last night, Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos from backstage following the opening night curtain call below!

Read the reviews for Sunset Blvd here!

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 





