Photos: P!nk Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway

The cast currently features Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus and more. 

By: Oct. 07, 2024
Grammy Award winner P!nk visited the cast of Hadestown on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre this past weekend! See photos here!

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

Photos: P!nk Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway
P!nk with the cast

Photos: P!nk Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway
P!nk's daughter, Willow Sage Hart and Jordan Fisher





