Photos: P!nk Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway

Grammy Award winner P!nk visited the cast of Hadestown on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre this past weekend! See photos here!

The cast currently features Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus and more.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.