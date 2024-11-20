Photos: Paul Giamatti, Holly Hunter & More Visit OUR TOWN on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, November 16th, the cast of the Paramount+ upcoming series “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” took in a performance of Our Town together at the Barrymore Theatre on Broadway. Star Trek stars Paul Giamatti, Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner, Robert Picardo and Mary Wiseman visited backstage after the show. EP/Co-Showrunner Alex Kurtzman joined his cast in congratulating Broadway stars Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes, Zoey Deutch, and their fellow Our Town cast members on a great performance.



Additionally on Tuesday, November 19th, actors Tony Goldwyn and Isabel Huppert attended the play and visited with the cast backstage, sharing their praise for the performances and admiration for Thornton Wilder’s classic play. See photos of the backstage visits here!



Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, features 28 actors led by Emmy, Golden Globe & Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Jim Parsons as “Stage Manager”, Zoey Deutch as “Emily Webb”, Katie Holmes as “Mrs. Webb”, Obie & Audelco Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Billy Eugene Jones as “Dr. Gibbs”, Tony & Grammy Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes as “George Gibbs”, Tony & Drama Desk Award-nominee and Emmy-Award-winner Richard Thomas as “Mr. Webb”, Tony & Drama Desk-nominee Michelle Wilson as “Mrs. Gibbs”, 2021 Special Tony Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Julie Halston as “Mrs. Soames”, Donald Webber, Jr. as “Simon Stimson”, as well as Ephie Aardema Sarnak, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Ricardo Vázquez, Matthew Elijah Webb, Greg Wood and Nimene Sierra Wureh.