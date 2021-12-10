Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: On the Red Carpet for COMPANY's Opening Night!

Company is currently playing on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Dec. 10, 2021  

In comes Company! Just last night, the much anticipated revival of Company, starring Tony winner Katrina Lenk and two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, opened on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet!

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Company
Lee Roy Reams and Pamela Myers

Company
Beth Malone

Company
Beth Malone

Company
Marti Gould Cummings

Company
Caitlin Kinnunen

Company
Nadia Quinn

Company
Nadia Quinn

Company
Donna McKechnie

Company
Donna McKechnie

Company
Kerry Butler

Company
Jamie deRoy

Company
Michele Lee

Company
Director Marianne Elliott, Nick Sidi, Eve Sidi and guest

Company
Choreographer Liam Steel and Assistant Choreographer Simone Sault

Company
Choreographer Liam Steel

Company
John Benjamin Hickey

Company
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Company
Sarah Paulson

Company
Holland Taylor

Company
Ann Dexter-Jones, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Company
Ann Dexter-Jones, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Company
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Company
Max von Essen

Company
Max von Essen

Company
Brenda Vaccaro

Company
Betty Buckley

Company
Stefano Da Fre and Sierra Boggess

Company
Stefano Da Fre and Sierra Boggess

Company
Sierra Boggess

Company
Sierra Boggess

Company
Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre

Company
David Rockwell

Company
Jane Krakowski

Company
Jane Krakowski

Company
Jennifer Westfeldt

Company
Donna Murphy

Company
Donna Murphy

Company
Jennifer Westfeldt and Donna Murphy

Company
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Company
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Company
Christine Baranski

Company
Andrew Burnap

Company
Andrew Burnap

Company
Barbara Barrie

Company
Aaron Harnick, Barbara Barrie and Jane Harnick

Company
Randy Rainbow

Company
Angie Schworer and Beth Leavel

Company
Paula Vogel

Company
Lilli Cooper

Company
Lilli Cooper

Company
Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine

Company
Cynthia Nixon

Company
Cynthia Nixon

Company
Matthew Broderick

Company
Matthew Broderick

Company
Leslie Odom Jr

Company
Leslie Odom Jr

Company
Zac Posen

Company
Zac Posen

Company
Naomi Watts

Company
Naomi Watts

Company
Bobby Cannavale

Company
Jordan Roth

Company
Jordan Roth

Company
Mo Mullen and Jenn Colella

Company
Mo Mullen and Jenn Colella

Company
Brian Hargrove & David Hyde Pierce

Company
Warren Adams and T. Oliver Reid

Company
Chazz Palminteri

Company
Sis

Company
Marc Shaiman And Louis Mirabal

Company
Director Marianne Elliott

Company
Emily Harvey and Gavin Lee

Company
James Aiden Berry and Jamie Forshaw

Company
Director Marianne Elliott and Jordan Roth

Company
Pat Schoenfeld

Company
Brian Moreland

Company
Georgia Stitt and Kate Baldwin

Company
Barbara Barrie and Pamela Myers at The Blue Room at Civilian Hotel After Party

Company
Jennifer Westfeldt, Leslie Odom Jr and Donna Murphy at The Blue Room at Civilian Hotel After Party

Company
Christopher DiLella and Frank DiLella at The Blue Room at Civilian Hotel After Party

Company
Brian Moreland and Joel Churcher at The Blue Room at Civilian Hotel After Party

Company
Donna Murphy and Jennifer Westfeldt at The Blue Room at Civilian Hotel After Party


