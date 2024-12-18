News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: On the Red Carpet at ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE Gala Night

All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast.

By: Dec. 18, 2024
Performances are now underway for All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, featuring a rotating cast of star performers. BroadwayWorld attended the show's gala night, and you can check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet below!

With direction by Alex Timbers, the production is written by Mr. Rich and currently stars John MulaneyFred ArmisenRichard Kind, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. An official opening night will be held on Sunday, December 22. All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast.

Acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage. Kroll replaces Sam Richardson in this engagement.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich is a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.

The creative team will include David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy Mackinnon (projection designer), and Kris Kukul (music director).

All In is produced on Broadway by Seaview and Lorne Michaels with New Yorker Studios. Micah Frank and Caroline Maroney are producers on behalf of Broadway Video. Wagner Johnson Productions serves as General Managers and Executive Producers; casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA; and the Production Stage Manager is Scott Rowen.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

John Mulaney and Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson, John Mulaney and Amy Waters Davidson

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

Richard Kind, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn

Jon Stewart

Jon Hamm and David Letterman

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson

Anna WIntour

Anna WIntour

Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter

Steve Martin

Tom Hanks

Martin Short

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin

J. J. Abrams

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Tom Hanks and J. J. Abrams

David Letterman and Regina Lasko

Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong

James Austin Johnson

Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado

Martin Short and J. J. Abrams

Martin Short and Jon Hamm

Clyde Lawrence & Gracie Lawrence of the band "Lawrence"

Clyde Lawrence & Gracie Lawrence of the band "Lawrence"

Fran Lebowitz

Will Butler

Producers Greg Nobile and Micah Frank

Stephin Merritt of Magnetic Fields"

Stephanie Kurtzuba

Stephanie Kurtzuba

Cat Cohen

Cat Cohen

Rachel Chavkin

Kurt Deutsch

Tod Mercy and Kurt Deutsch

Joshua Henry

Jeigh Madjus, Jaygee Macapugay, Jose Llana and Renee Albulario

Producers Caroline Maroney, Micah Frank, Anna Mack Pardee and Greg Nobile

Producer Greg Nobile and Rachel Chavkin

Marissa Lesch and Greg Hildreth

Greg Hildreth

Lila Raicek

Aubrey Little

Lindsey Ferrentino

