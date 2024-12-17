Video: Inside the Gala Celebration for ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's best came out to celebrate last night at the Hudson Theatre, where Simon Rich's All In: Comedy About Love hosted a gala performance. The new play opens officially on December 22.

"The idea was, why isn't there a Love Letters for 2024? Something where amazing performers can come in and read amazing stories and the audience leans in a uses their imagination," explained director Alex Timbers on the red carpet. "That was the start of the journey. Simon Rich is my favorite comedy writer and I always wanted to work with him. And as a theatre-lover, I thought that Simon belongs on Broadway. His stories are so theatrical."

Watch as we chat with the show's creators and current cast (including John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Richard Kind, and Renee Elise Goldsberry) before the curtain went up!

Photo Credit: Emilo Madrid