Photos: ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE Cast Walks the Red Carpet at Gala Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performances are now underway for All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, featuring a rotating cast of star performers. BroadwayWorld attended the show's gala night, and you can check out photos below!

With direction by Alex Timbers, the production is written by Mr. Rich and currently stars John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Richard Kind, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. An official opening night will be held on Sunday, December 22. All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast.

Acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage. Kroll replaces Sam Richardson in this engagement.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich is a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.

The creative team will include David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy Mackinnon (projection designer), and Kris Kukul (music director).

All In is produced on Broadway by Seaview and Lorne Michaels with New Yorker Studios. Micah Frank and Caroline Maroney are producers on behalf of Broadway Video. Wagner Johnson Productions serves as General Managers and Executive Producers; casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA; and the Production Stage Manager is Scott Rowen.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas