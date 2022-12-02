Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of AIN'T NO MO'

See photos of Lee Daniels, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, and many more!

Dec. 02, 2022  

Last night, Ain't No Mo' officially celebrated its Broadway opening at the Belasco Theatre.

See photos of the opening night red carpet below!

From the brilliant and mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper, making his debut as the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, and acclaimed, visionary powerhouse producer Lee Daniels, Ain't No Mo' is the unprecedented, unpredictable comedy that speeds through the turbulent skies and cultural contradictions of being Black in today's America, blending sketch, satire, and avant garde theatre.

Having premiered at The Public Theater during its smash-hit run, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?"

The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).

The design team for Ain't No Mo' includes three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.

NBA champion, producer, and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade, actress, best-selling author and producer Gabrielle Union, and drag queen star RuPaul are co-producers of Ain't No Mo'. Wade will produce under his production company 59th and Prairie Entertainment and Union will produce under her I'll Have Another Productions.

Ain't No Mo'
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard

Ain't No Mo'
Deborah Cox

Ain't No Mo'
Deborah Cox

Ain't No Mo'
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Ain't No Mo'
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Ain't No Mo'
Gabrielle Union

Ain't No Mo'
Gabrielle Union

Ain't No Mo'
Dwyane Wade

Ain't No Mo'
Dwyane Wade

Ain't No Mo'
Matthew Broderick

Ain't No Mo'
Matthew Broderick

Ain't No Mo'
Matthew Broderick and Jim Borstelmann

Ain't No Mo'
Jim Borstelmann

Ain't No Mo'
Gayle King

Ain't No Mo'
Kenny Leon and Gayle King

Ain't No Mo'
Noma Dumezweni

Ain't No Mo'
Jeremy O. Harris and Noma Dumezweni

Ain't No Mo'
Patricia Williams aka Ms. Pat

Ain't No Mo'
Patricia Williams aka Ms. Pat

Ain't No Mo'
Timothy Olyphant

Ain't No Mo'
Timothy Olyphant

Ain't No Mo'
Ilana Levine

Ain't No Mo'
Ilana Levine

Ain't No Mo'
Kenny Leon

Ain't No Mo'
Tituss Burgess

Ain't No Mo'
Tituss Burgess

Ain't No Mo'
Colton Ryan

Ain't No Mo'
Colton Ryan

Ain't No Mo'
Lee Daniels

Ain't No Mo'
Lee Daniels

Ain't No Mo'
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Ain't No Mo'
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Ain't No Mo'
Ari'el Stachel and Kiki Layne

Ain't No Mo'
Ari'el Stachel and Kiki Layne

Ain't No Mo'
Ari'el Stachel

Ain't No Mo'
Ari'el Stachel

Ain't No Mo'
Kiki Layne

Ain't No Mo'
Kiki Layne

Ain't No Mo'
Marvet Britto

Ain't No Mo'
Marvet Britto

Ain't No Mo'
Lee Daniels and Marvet Britto

Ain't No Mo'
Lee Daniels

Ain't No Mo'
Pauletta Washington, Lee Daniels and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Ain't No Mo'
Leon Robinson

Ain't No Mo'
Tamron Hall

Ain't No Mo'
Tamron Hall

Ain't No Mo'
Tituss Burgess and Patricia Williams aka Ms. Pat

Ain't No Mo'
Camryn Manheim

Ain't No Mo'
Camryn Manheim

Ain't No Mo'
Adam Honore, Taylor Williams and Emily Williams

Ain't No Mo'
Brittany Inge

Ain't No Mo'
Brittany Inge

Ain't No Mo'
Jude Demorest

Ain't No Mo'
Jude Demorest

Ain't No Mo'
D. Woods

Ain't No Mo'
D. Woods

Ain't No Mo'
Lileana Blain-Cruz

Ain't No Mo'
Lileana Blain-Cruz and Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche

Ain't No Mo'
Alysia Reiner

Ain't No Mo'
Alysia Reiner

Ain't No Mo'
Ryan J. Haddad

Ain't No Mo'
Alysia Reiner and Ryan J. Haddad

Ain't No Mo'
Manu Narayan

Ain't No Mo'
Manu Narayan

Ain't No Mo'
Stephen Byrd

Ain't No Mo'
Ato Blankson-Wood

Ain't No Mo'
Ato Blankson-Wood

Ain't No Mo'
Cody Renard Richard

Ain't No Mo'
Cody Renard Richard

Ain't No Mo'
Liesl Tommy

Ain't No Mo'
Tituss Burgess and Liesl Tommy

Ain't No Mo'
Laya DeLeon Hayes

Ain't No Mo'
Laya DeLeon Hayes

Ain't No Mo'
Vondie Curtis-Hall

Ain't No Mo'
Vondie Curtis-Hall and Kasi Lemmons

Ain't No Mo'
Stevie Walker-Webb, Oskar Eustis and Jordan E. Cooper

Ain't No Mo'
Stevie Walker-Webb and Jordan E. Cooper

Ain't No Mo'
Noma Dumezweni and Elaine Finkletaub

Ain't No Mo'
Ebony Marshall-Oliver and Jeremy O. Harris

Ain't No Mo'
Jordan E. Cooper and Jeremy O. Harris

Ain't No Mo'
Jordan E. Cooper and Jeremy O. Harris

Ain't No Mo'
Noma Dumezweni and Jordan E. Cooper

Ain't No Mo'
Noma Dumezweni and Jordan E. Cooper


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For AINT NO MO Photo
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For AIN'T NO MO'
Last night, Ain't No Mo' officially celebrated its Broadway opening at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos of the opening night red carpet here!
Video: Get a First Look at AINT NO MO, Now Playing on Broadway! Photo
Video: Get a First Look at AIN'T NO MO', Now Playing on Broadway!
All new clips have been released from the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo'! Get a first look at the production, which opened last night, in the video here!
Photos: The Cast of AINT NO MO Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of AIN'T NO MO' Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Last night, Aint No Mo' officially celebrated its Broadway opening at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening bows here!
Review Roundup: Jordan E. Coopers AINT NO MO Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: Jordan E. Cooper's AIN'T NO MO' Opens On Broadway!
Read reviews for the new the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo' from the brilliant and mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper, making his debut as the youngest American playwright in Broadway history.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For AIN'T NO MO'Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For AIN'T NO MO'
December 2, 2022

Last night, Ain't No Mo' officially celebrated its Broadway opening at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos of the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: The Cast of AIN'T NO MO' Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of AIN'T NO MO' Takes Their Opening Night Bows
December 2, 2022

Last night, Aint No Mo' officially celebrated its Broadway opening at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening bows here!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with the Cast of & JULIET!Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with the Cast of & JULIET!
November 19, 2022

The highly anticipated new musical, & Juliet, is now officially open on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). See photos of the cast as they celebrate opening night here!
Photos: & JULIET Opening Night Brings Out Broadway And Pop Royalty!Photos: & JULIET Opening Night Brings Out Broadway And Pop Royalty!
November 18, 2022

The & Juliet red carpet attracted a unique mixture of pop culture and Broadway icons including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy, Tony-nominees Jesse Mueller and Keala Settle, *NSYNC's JC Chazes and the man of the hour himself, Max Martin. See photos from the celebration!
Photos: Go Inside & JULIET Opening Night Curtain CallPhotos: Go Inside & JULIET Opening Night Curtain Call
November 18, 2022

Check out photos from the opening night curtain call of & Juliet on Broadway. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' and many more.
share