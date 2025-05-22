Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait

Escola is back in Oh, Mary! for the rest of the show's Broadway run through June 28, 2025.
You can now check out photos of Oh, Mary! creator and star Cole Escola receiving their Sardi's portrait! Cole Escola is currently back on Broadway as Mary Todd Lincoln as the show completes its Broadway run.
Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a twice-extended, sold-out engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. At the Lyceum, it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and has since broken its own box office record eleven times.
Escola has received an Obie, Drama Desk, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Award for their work on the show.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Cole Escola
Cole Escola and Sardi's Max Klimavicius
Cole Escola and Conrad Ricamora
Conrad Ricamora, Cole Escola and Tony Macht
Kevin McCollum and Cole Escola
Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola, Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia
Tony Macht, Holly Pierson, Kevin McCollum, Conrad Ricamora, Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola, Mike Lavoie, Lucas McMahon and Carlee Briglia
Kevin McCollum, Mike Lavoie, Cole Escola, Lucas McMahon and Carlee Briglia
Cole Escola and Sardi's Max Klimavicius
Jackie Sanders, Martin Landry, Conrad Ricamora, Tony Macht, Cole Escola, Julian Manjerico, Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia and Holly Pierson, Hannah Solow
Jackie Sanders, Martin Landry, Conrad Ricamora, Tony Macht, Cole Escola, Julian Manjerico and Hannah Solow
Scott Wittman, Cole Escola and Marc Shaiman
Jean Doumanian and Cole Escola
Cole Escola and "Oh, Mary Tyler Moore!"
Cole Escola and "Oh, Mary Tyler Moore!"
Sam Pinkleton and Charles Busch
Josh Sharp, Cole Escola and Aaron Jackson
Jeffrey Self, Cole Escola and Charles Busch
Cole Escola and Jackie Sanders
Wes Haskell, Cole Escola and Andrew McLaughlin
Sam Pinkleton, Jeffrey Self, Aaron Jackson
