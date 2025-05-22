Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now check out photos of Oh, Mary! creator and star Cole Escola receiving their Sardi's portrait! Cole Escola is currently back on Broadway as Mary Todd Lincoln as the show completes its Broadway run.

Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a twice-extended, sold-out engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. At the Lyceum, it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and has since broken its own box office record eleven times.

Escola has received an Obie, Drama Desk, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Award for their work on the show.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas