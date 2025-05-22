 tracking pixel
Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait

Escola is back in Oh, Mary! for the rest of the show's Broadway run through June 28, 2025.

By: May. 22, 2025
You can now check out photos of Oh, Mary! creator and star Cole Escola receiving their Sardi's portrait! Cole Escola is currently back on Broadway as Mary Todd Lincoln as the show completes its Broadway run. 

Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a twice-extended, sold-out engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. At the Lyceum, it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and has since broken its own box office record eleven times.

Escola has received an Obie, Drama Desk, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Award for their work on the show. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Sam Pinkleton

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and Charles Busch

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and Sardi's Max Klimavicius

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and Conrad Ricamora

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Conrad Ricamora, Cole Escola and Tony Macht

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Kevin McCollum and Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and Sam Pinkleton

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and Sam Pinkleton

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola, Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Tony Macht, Holly Pierson, Kevin McCollum, Conrad Ricamora, Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola, Mike Lavoie, Lucas McMahon and Carlee Briglia

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Kevin McCollum, Mike Lavoie, Cole Escola, Lucas McMahon and Carlee Briglia

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and Sardi's Max Klimavicius

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Jackie Sanders, Martin Landry, Conrad Ricamora, Tony Macht, Cole Escola, Julian Manjerico, Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia and Holly Pierson, Hannah Solow

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Jackie Sanders, Martin Landry, Conrad Ricamora, Tony Macht, Cole Escola, Julian Manjerico and Hannah Solow

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and Charles Busch

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Scott Wittman, Cole Escola and Marc Shaiman

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and Sam Pinkleton

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Jean Doumanian and Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and "Oh, Mary Tyler Moore!"

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and "Oh, Mary Tyler Moore!"

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Sam Pinkleton and Charles Busch

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Josh Sharp, Cole Escola and Aaron Jackson

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Jeffrey Self, Cole Escola and Charles Busch

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Josh Sharp and Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and Jackie Sanders

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Aaron Jackson and Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Wes Haskell, Cole Escola and Andrew McLaughlin

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Sam Pinkleton, Jeffrey Self, Aaron Jackson

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Hannah Solow and Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Holly Pierson and Cole Escola

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola and Christian Coulson

Photos: OH, MARY!'s Cole Escola Receives Sardi's Portrait Image
Cole Escola


