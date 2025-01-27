Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Scarlett Johansson, and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Jenna & Friends

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nicole Scherzinger recently paid a visit to TODAY with Jenna & Friends, the talk show led by Jenna Bush Hager. The episode featured co-host Scarlett Johansson. Scherzinger talked about her appearance in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. Watch the full interview here.

The trio posed then together for photos. Check out the photos below!

Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' opened on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out what all of the critics had to say here.

Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas