Video: Nicole Scherzinger Talks Broadway Debut in SUNSET BOULEVARD

On Tuesday, Nicole Scherzinger joined TODAY with Jenna and Friends to discuss her new Broadway show Sunset Boulevard. "I've never been more exhausted, I have no life outside of the theater, and I'm living the dream," she told Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Scarlett Johansson.

Though Scherzinger played the iconic role of Norma Desmond on the West End, she makes her Broadway debut with this transfer- something that the performer doesn't take for granted. She noted that her 14-year-old self would be "gagging" if she saw herself where she is today.

"I'm so grateful that I get to step into a role like this that shows every facet of me," said Scherzinger. "I get to give my whole being and my whole heart and soul every night with this most brilliant cast." She went on to discuss the particular production and how it reshapes the show from previous incarnations of the material. After receiving the offer from director Jamie Lloyd, she admitted that she "didn't quite get it." But then she read the script. "When I read her story, I fell madly in love with her and totally got her," the actress said.

During the interview, Scherzinger dove more into the intricacies of this new version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, maintaining the stamina to perform, and more, before leading a Sunset Boulevard acting boot camp with the TODAY hosts. Watch the segment now!

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production of Sunset Blvd. originated in London’s West End in the fall of 2023 and immediately grabbed the attention of theatergoers worldwide. The show went on to win a record eight Olivier Awards including Best Revival, Best Director for Lloyd, Best Actress for Scherzinger, and Best Actor for Francis.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.