Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! Comapny Takes Re-Opening Night Bows!

It's so exciting! Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially returns to Broadway last night, Friday, September 24th at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St).

The cast is led by Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Jose-Luis Lopez Jr., Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Travis Ward-Osborne, Brandon Stonestreet and Ericka Hunter Yang.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas