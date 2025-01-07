Video: Watch Phillipa Soo's First HAMILTON Audition For 'Hamilten' Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared a video of Phillipa Soo's first Hamilton audition.

The video – which was shared for "HamilTuesday" in honor of 10 years since the musical debuted – shows the Tony-nominee's first work session for The Hamilton Mixtape on January 9, 2014.

In the video, Soo performs Eliza Hamilton's "That Would Be Enough," which is heard near the end of act one.

"I hadn’t yet written the bridge," Miranda revealed in the caption. "That arrived once I’d written Burn and had Pip’s voice in the room."

Soo commented on the post, revealing that she was just 23-years-old at the time and remindering herself to "keep going."

Hamilton social media accounts recently teased an announcement for 2025, with a list of cities and "a toast to 2025." The video ended by telling viewers to "meet us inside in 2025." Further information as to what the account might be teasing has not yet been revealed.

