Video: Ariana DeBose Talks HAMILTON Anniversary, Teases New Music on TODAY

On a recent visit to TODAY to discuss her new film Love Hurts, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose reflected on Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025.

"It's wild to think of how that show not only shaped the world around us but all of our lives," she explained, noting its influence on her own career success in the years following. "I can't believe I now have several statues to my name and opportunities that I never dreamed." Since appearing in Hamilton on Broadway, DeBose has gone on to receive a Tony nomination, and a Golden Globes and Academy Award for her performance in West Side Story. She noted that she is going to be involved with the "Hamilten" celebrations, though she admitted she doesn't know what her role entails.

Also in the interview, she announced that she is releasing a new song, titled "Ain't a Maybe," which came from tinkering around in the studio with original music. "I wasn't going to release it but it turned into my hype song throughout the process of making [Love Hurts]," DeBose explained. "It was empowerment and it's just a banger so I'm going to give it to the world!" The new song will be released this Friday, February 7.

As for if this is the beginning of an album, DeBose said "it might be" but admitted she's a "perfectionist" and she has to keep tinkering, but promised that "things are coming." Watch the full interview now.

Ariana DeBose is an award-winning actress known for her varying roles onstage and in film and television. She received an Academy Award for her groundbreaking performance in Steven Spielberg's reimagining of West Side Story.