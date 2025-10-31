Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Creates Homemade HAMILTON Costume For Halloween

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lin-Manuel Miranda has returned to his Hamilton roots...sort of! Donning only pieces he could find in his wife's closet, the creator and original star of the hit musical created his own Hamilton costume for Halloween, complete with a marker goatee to replicate the one he had during his time in the show.

"Happy Hamilween. I dressed like YOU dressed as Hamilton, using only the contents of my wife’s closet (and some paper towels)," he wrote. "Your collective brilliance and creativity this year has blown us all away. I’ll never forget it. Thank you."

Check out the silly post below!