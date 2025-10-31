 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Creates Homemade HAMILTON Costume For Halloween

He used only pieces he could find in his wife's closet, complete with a marker goatee to replicate the one he had during his time in the show.

By: Oct. 31, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has returned to his Hamilton roots...sort of! Donning only pieces he could find in his wife's closet, the creator and original star of the hit musical created his own Hamilton costume for Halloween, complete with a marker goatee to replicate the one he had during his time in the show.

"Happy Hamilween. I dressed like YOU dressed as Hamilton, using only the contents of my wife’s closet (and some paper towels)," he wrote. "Your collective brilliance and creativity this year has blown us all away. I’ll never forget it. Thank you."

Check out the silly post below!



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Hamilton Black Hoodie
Hamilton Black Hoodie
Buy a Hamilton Logo Magnet
Hamilton Logo Magnet
Buy a Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee
Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee
Buy a Hamilton Button Set
Hamilton Button Set

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos