Video: Watch Betsy Aidem in a Scene From LIBERATION

Watch a video of Betsy Aidem performing a powerful monologue in Liberation on Broadway. Liberation opened October 28, 2025 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Aidem, a Tony Award nominee for Prayer for the French Republic, plays the role of Margie in Bess Wohl's play.

In the scene, Aidem's character discusses her experience as a housewife, looking back on a list she had created for her husband while looking for more support around the household.

Liberation comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. The production stars the original Off-Broadway company, who were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic’s Circle for Best Ensemble Performance. The Wall Street Journal hailed the cast for their “uniformly terrific” performances.

1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.

The production also stars Audrey Corsa (TV: “Poker Face,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as Dora, Kayla Davion (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress) as Joanne, Susannah Flood (Broadway: Birthday Candles, The Cherry Orchard) as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd (Broadway: 1776, Dear Evan Hansen) as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio (Broadway/West End: Slave Play, Wit) as Isidora, Charlie Thurston (Off-Broadway: Here There Are Blueberries, Wedge Horse) as Bill, and Adina Verson (Broadway: Indecent; TV: “Only Murders in the Building”) as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, Leeanne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.

Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner David Zinn (Stereophonic, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Humans), costume design is by Drama Desk Award nominee Qween Jean (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), lighting design is by Drama Desk Award nominee Cha See (Oh, Mary!, That Day in Amsterdam), sound design is by two-time Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (John Proctor is the Villain, The Skin of Our Teeth) and Ben Truppin-Brown (The Lifespan of a Fact, Sunday in the Park with George), and hair and wig design by Special Tony Award winner Nikiya Mathis (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Purpose). Intimacy Director is Kelsey Rainwater. Vocal and Dialect Coach is Gigi Buffington. Production Stage Manager is Erin Gioia Albrecht. Casting is by Jillian Cimini, CSA at C12 Casting.