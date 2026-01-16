LIBERATION to Present Broadway Babysitter Matinee Offering Free in-Home Childcare

A limited number of families will receive free in-home childcare from a Broadway Babysitter.
A special Broadway Babysitter Matinee will take place at Liberation on Broadway on Sunday, January 25, 2026. A limited number of families will receive free in-home childcare from a Broadway Babysitter in partnership with the Parent Artist Advocacy League for the Performing Arts and Media.
Families can request up to 5 hours of free childcare for up to 3 children. Availability is extremely limited— head to https://app.cleverwaiver.com/s/Ts7esIZi now to fill out an in-home care request form! Selected families will receive a confirmation email from Broadway Babysitters with additional steps.
The critically-acclaimed play, written by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will conclude its run on Sunday, February 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.t Telecharge, by phone at 212-239-6200, and at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
Liberation comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. The production stars the original Off-Broadway company, who were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic’s Circle for Best Ensemble Performance.
1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.
The production stars Tony Award nominee Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, Leeanne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.