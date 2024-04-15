Video: Go Inside Opening Night of LEMPICKA on Broadway

Lempicka is running on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.
The best of Broadway was at the Longacre Theatre last night to celebrate the opening night of the new musical, Lempicka.
"Art can take you to amazing places," said composer Matt Gould on the red carpet. "It was a lot of hard work and a long time, but I'm so grateful to be here now."
Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.
"There's a lot of information to take in! It's a new musical. It's not based on anything that anybody knows. It's a lot of information," added leading lady Eden Espinosa. "To feel [the audience] with us every step of the way is just icing on the cake."
In this video, watch as the cast and creative team walks the red carpet before the opening night curtain went up!
