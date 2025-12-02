Maya Boyd, Abigail C. Onwunali and More Complete the Cast of JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE

Maya Boyd, Abigail C. Onwunali, and Nimene Sierra Wureh will complete the cast for August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone which will play Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre. Directed by Golden Globe Award and four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Academy Honorary Award Debbie Allen, previews will begin on Monday, March 30, 2026, with an official opening night set for Saturday, April 25, through Sunday, July 12, only.

Boyd, Onwunali, and Wureh will portray ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Martha Pentecost,’ and ‘Mattie Campbell,’ respectively.

Previously announced cast members include Taraji P. Henson ‘Bertha Holly,’ Cedric “The Entertainer” as ‘Seth Holly,’ Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ and Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott.’ Understudies for the production are Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone unfolds in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steadfast Seth and warm-hearted Bertha Holly. Their home offers refuge to Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man on a quest to reunite with his lost wife—and to reclaim the self he was forced to abandon during seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner.

As buried traumas surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes one of profound self-discovery. Around him, others seek connection, direction, and healing from a past marked by pain. Through poetic dialogue and vivid, deeply human characters, Wilson crafts a powerful meditation on identity, resilience, and renewal.