Photos: Inside THE NOTEBOOK Opening Night Party

The Notebook opened on March 14.

By: Mar. 18, 2024
The Notebook officially opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre last week. Following the show's opening, the cast celebrated the big night at an after party at Tavern on the Green. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration, and you can check out photos below!

Check out photos of the cast on opening night here and more red carpet photos here. Read the reviews for The Notebook here!

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.
 
The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. The cast also includes Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.
 
Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. 

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson, Composer Ingrid Michaelson, Maryann Plunkett and Joy Woods

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson, Maryann Plunkett and Joy Woods

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson, Maryann Plunkett and Joy Woods

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood, John Cardoza and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood, John Cardoza and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood, John Cardoza and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett

The Notebook
Maryann Plunkett and Sally Murphy

The Notebook
Dominique Fishback and Vanessa Williams

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson and Eva Noblezada

The Notebook
Callum Francis, Jordan Tyson and Eva Noblezada

The Notebook
Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn

The Notebook
Bekah Brunstetter and Morrison Keddie

The Notebook
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Lynette Perry McCollum and Producer Kevin McCollum

The Notebook
Nick Pflederer and Courtney Reed

The Notebook
Vanessa Williams and Amber Ruffin

The Notebook
Yassmin Alers and Karmine Alers

The Notebook
Robin Abramson and Jeremy Kushnier

The Notebook
Daisy Chase, Will Chase, Gracie Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Will Chase

The Notebook
Will Chase

The Notebook
Producer Kurt Deutsch and Eli Deutsch

The Notebook
Producer Kurt Deutsch and Rachel Martin

The Notebook
Fran Zamler and son Producer Kurt Deutsch

The Notebook
Gretchen Cryer and Richard Maltby Jr.

The Notebook
Ryan Vasquez and Mom

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood

The Notebook
Associate Director Asmeret Ghebremichael

The Notebook
Associate Director Asmeret Ghebremichael

The Notebook
Associate Director Asmeret Ghebremichael and Guest

The Notebook
Vanessa Williams

The Notebook
Vanessa Williams and Brandon Lewis

The Notebook
Sonya Tayeh and Guest

The Notebook
Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Kate Wetherhead

The Notebook
Charlotte St. Martin, Robert E. Wankel and Lauren Reid

The Notebook
Nick Pflederer, Courtney Reed, John Cardoza and Family

The Notebook
John Cardoza and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Director Michael Greif and Camryn Manheim

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson and Producer Kurt Deutsch

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods

The Notebook
Sam Pinkleton

The Notebook
Paige Price and Sound Designer Nevin Steinberg

The Notebook
Ted Schachter and Jenna Lea Rosen

The Notebook
Bob Martin and Producer Kevin McCollum

The Notebook
John Gore and Lauren Reid

The Notebook
Mark Sendroff and Pascal Pastrana

The Notebook
John Cardoza and Dad

The Notebook
Rachel York and Ayal Miodovnik

The Notebook
Joy Woods and Friends

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson and Family




