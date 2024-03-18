Photos: Inside THE NOTEBOOK Opening Night Party

The Notebook opened on March 14.
|
The Notebook officially opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre last week. Following the show's opening, the cast celebrated the big night at an after party at Tavern on the Green. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration, and you can check out photos below!
Check out photos of the cast on opening night here and more red carpet photos here. Read the reviews for The Notebook here!
The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.
The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. The cast also includes Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.
Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jordan Tyson, Composer Ingrid Michaelson, Maryann Plunkett and Joy Woods
Jordan Tyson, Maryann Plunkett and Joy Woods
Jordan Tyson, Maryann Plunkett and Joy Woods
Dorian Harewood, John Cardoza and Ryan Vasquez
Dorian Harewood, John Cardoza and Ryan Vasquez
Dorian Harewood, John Cardoza and Ryan Vasquez
Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett
Maryann Plunkett and Sally Murphy
Dominique Fishback and Vanessa Williams
Jordan Tyson and Eva Noblezada
Callum Francis, Jordan Tyson and Eva Noblezada
Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn
Bekah Brunstetter and Morrison Keddie
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Lynette Perry McCollum and Producer Kevin McCollum
Nick Pflederer and Courtney Reed
Vanessa Williams and Amber Ruffin
Yassmin Alers and Karmine Alers
Robin Abramson and Jeremy Kushnier
Daisy Chase, Will Chase, Gracie Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Producer Kurt Deutsch and Eli Deutsch
Producer Kurt Deutsch and Rachel Martin
Fran Zamler and son Producer Kurt Deutsch
Gretchen Cryer and Richard Maltby Jr.
Ryan Vasquez and Mom
Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood
Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood
Associate Director Asmeret Ghebremichael
Associate Director Asmeret Ghebremichael
Associate Director Asmeret Ghebremichael and Guest
Vanessa Williams and Brandon Lewis
Sonya Tayeh and Guest
Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Kate Wetherhead
Charlotte St. Martin, Robert E. Wankel and Lauren Reid
Nick Pflederer, Courtney Reed, John Cardoza and Family
Director Michael Greif and Camryn Manheim
Jordan Tyson and Producer Kurt Deutsch
Paige Price and Sound Designer Nevin Steinberg
Ted Schachter and Jenna Lea Rosen
Bob Martin and Producer Kevin McCollum
John Gore and Lauren Reid
Mark Sendroff and Pascal Pastrana
John Cardoza and Dad
Rachel York and Ayal Miodovnik
Joy Woods and Friends
Jordan Tyson and Family
Videos