Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Cast & Creative Team Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The Notebook is now running at the Schoenfeld Theatre.
The Notebook opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre on March 14th, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities. Check out red-carpet photos of the cast and creative team below!
The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).
The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. The cast also includes Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.
Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Ryan Vasquez, Director Schele Williams, Director Michael Greif, Joy Woods, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood
Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood
Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Director Michael Greif
Director Schele Williams
Co-Director Schele Williams and Co-Director Michael Greif
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter
Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter and Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Producer Kurt Deutsch, Film Writer Nicholas Sparks and Producer Kevin McCollum
Producer Lucas McMahon and Producer Kevin McCollum
Producer Kurt Deutsch, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Composer Ingrid Michaelson and Producer Kevin McCollum
Chase Del Ray
Choreographer Katie Spelman
Producer Lucas McMahon, Producer Kevin McCollum and General Management John E. Gendron
Music Supervisor/Arranger Carmel Dean and Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Andrea Burns and Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Andrea Burns and Music Supervisor/Arranger Carmel Dean
Co-Director Michael Greif, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Co-Director Schele Williams, Producer Kurt Deutsch, Composer Ingrid Michaelson and Producer Kevin McCollum
Co-Director Michael Greif, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Co-Director Schele Williams and Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Associate Choreographer Emily Madigan and Choreographer Katie Spelman
Sayla Kleinberger, Director Schele Williams and Sasha Kleinberger
Scott Kleinberger, Sayla Kleinberger, Sasha Kleinberger, Director Schele Williams and her Father
Ellie MacPherson, Pippa McMahon and Producer Lucas McMahon
Eli Deutsch, Producer Kurt Deutsch and Rachel Martin
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson
Jerome Harmann-Hardeman and Charles E. Wallace
Hillary Fisher and Juliette Ojeda
Hillary Fisher, Juliette Ojeda, Chase Del Ray and Kim Onah
Yassmin Alers and Charlie J. Webb
Carson Stewart and Dorcas Leung
Alex Benoit and Happy McPartlin
Yassmin Alers, Charlie J. Webb, Alex Benoit and Happy McPartlin
Film Writer Nicholas Sparks
Lexie Sparks, Film Writer Nicholas Sparks, Savannah Sparks and Landon Sparks
Theresa Park and Film Writer Nicholas Sparks
Dorian Harewood and John Dorian Harewood
Lighting Designer Ben Stanton and Projection Designer Lucy Mackinnon
Music Supervisor/Arranger Carmel Dean
Music Director Geoffrey Ko
Leah Platt and Music Director Geoffrey Ko
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Ryan Vasquez and Joy Woods
Music Director Geoffrey Ko, and Music Supervisor/Arranger Carmel Dean
Andrea Burns and Producer Kevin McCollum
Sky Lakota-Lynch of "The Outsiders"
Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch of "The Outsiders"
The Cast of "The Outsiders" cheer above!
Emma Pittman and The cast of "The Outsidetrs" wave!
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood
