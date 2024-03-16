Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Cast & Creative Team Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The Notebook is now running at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

By: Mar. 16, 2024
The Notebook opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre on March 14th, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities. Check out red-carpet photos of the cast and creative team below!

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).
 
The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. The cast also includes Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.
 
Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

The Notebook
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood

The Notebook
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood

The Notebook
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Ryan Vasquez, Director Schele Williams, Director Michael Greif, Joy Woods, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood

The Notebook
Maryann Plunkett

The Notebook
Maryann Plunkett

The Notebook
Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Joy Woods

The Notebook
Joy Woods

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson

The Notebook
John Cardoza

The Notebook
John Cardoza

The Notebook
Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza

The Notebook
Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood

The Notebook
Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood

The Notebook
Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Director Michael Greif

The Notebook
Director Michael Greif

The Notebook
Director Schele Williams

The Notebook
Director Schele Williams

The Notebook
Co-Director Schele Williams and Co-Director Michael Greif

The Notebook
Co-Director Schele Williams and Co-Director Michael Greif

The Notebook
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter

The Notebook
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter

The Notebook
Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Producer Kurt Deutsch, Film Writer Nicholas Sparks and Producer Kevin McCollum

The Notebook
Producer Lucas McMahon and Producer Kevin McCollum

The Notebook
Producer Kurt Deutsch, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Composer Ingrid Michaelson and Producer Kevin McCollum

The Notebook
Andrea Burns

The Notebook
Andrea Burns

The Notebook
Andrea Burns

The Notebook
Yassmin Alers

The Notebook
Yassmin Alers

The Notebook
Carson Stewart

The Notebook
Carson Stewart

The Notebook
Hillary Fisher

The Notebook
Hillary Fisher

The Notebook
Chase Del Ray

The Notebook
Chase Del Ray

The Notebook
Juliette Ojeda

The Notebook
Juliette Ojeda

The Notebook
Kim Onah

The Notebook
Kim Onah

The Notebook
Charlie Webb

The Notebook
Charlie Webb

The Notebook
Dorcas Leung

The Notebook
Dorcas Leung

The Notebook
Alex Benoit

The Notebook
Alex Benoit

The Notebook
Happy McPartlin

The Notebook
Happy McPartlin

The Notebook
Charles E. Wallace

The Notebook
Charles E. Wallace

The Notebook
Jerome Harmann-Hardeman

The Notebook
Jerome Harmann-Hardeman

The Notebook
Choreographer Katie Spelman

The Notebook
Choreographer Katie Spelman

The Notebook
Producer Lucas McMahon, Producer Kevin McCollum and General Management John E. Gendron

The Notebook
Music Supervisor/Arranger Carmel Dean and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Andrea Burns and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Andrea Burns and Music Supervisor/Arranger Carmel Dean

The Notebook
Co-Director Michael Greif, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Co-Director Schele Williams, Producer Kurt Deutsch, Composer Ingrid Michaelson and Producer Kevin McCollum

The Notebook
Co-Director Michael Greif, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Co-Director Schele Williams, Producer Kurt Deutsch, Composer Ingrid Michaelson and Producer Kevin McCollum

The Notebook
Co-Director Michael Greif, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Co-Director Schele Williams and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Co-Director Michael Greif, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Co-Director Schele Williams and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Associate Choreographer Emily Madigan and Choreographer Katie Spelman

The Notebook
Sayla Kleinberger, Director Schele Williams and Sasha Kleinberger

The Notebook
Scott Kleinberger, Sayla Kleinberger, Sasha Kleinberger, Director Schele Williams and her Father

The Notebook
Ellie MacPherson, Pippa McMahon and Producer Lucas McMahon

The Notebook
Eli Deutsch, Producer Kurt Deutsch and Rachel Martin

The Notebook
Eli Deutsch, Producer Kurt Deutsch and Rachel Martin

The Notebook
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Jerome Harmann-Hardeman and Charles E. Wallace

The Notebook
Hillary Fisher and Juliette Ojeda

The Notebook
Hillary Fisher, Juliette Ojeda, Chase Del Ray and Kim Onah

The Notebook
Yassmin Alers and Charlie J. Webb

The Notebook
Carson Stewart and Dorcas Leung

The Notebook
Alex Benoit and Happy McPartlin

The Notebook
Yassmin Alers, Charlie J. Webb, Alex Benoit and Happy McPartlin

The Notebook
Film Writer Nicholas Sparks

The Notebook
Film Writer Nicholas Sparks

The Notebook
Film Writer Nicholas Sparks

The Notebook
Lexie Sparks, Film Writer Nicholas Sparks, Savannah Sparks and Landon Sparks

The Notebook
Theresa Park and Film Writer Nicholas Sparks

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood and John Dorian Harewood

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood and John Dorian Harewood

The Notebook
Lighting Designer Ben Stanton and Projection Designer Lucy Mackinnon

The Notebook
Lighting Designer Ben Stanton and Projection Designer Lucy Mackinnon

The Notebook
Music Supervisor/Arranger Carmel Dean

The Notebook
Music Supervisor/Arranger Carmel Dean

The Notebook
Music Director Geoffrey Ko

The Notebook
Music Director Geoffrey Ko

The Notebook
Leah Platt and Music Director Geoffrey Ko

The Notebook
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Ryan Vasquez and Joy Woods

The Notebook
Music Director Geoffrey Ko, and Music Supervisor/Arranger Carmel Dean

The Notebook
Andrea Burns and Producer Kevin McCollum

The Notebook
Sky Lakota-Lynch of "The Outsiders"

The Notebook
Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch of "The Outsiders"

The Notebook
The Cast of "The Outsiders" cheer above!

The Notebook
Emma Pittman and The cast of "The Outsidetrs" wave!

The Notebook
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood


