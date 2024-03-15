Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NOTEBOOK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Warning: do not enter the Schoenfeld Theatre without tissues! That's because one of the most beloved romances of this generation, The Notebook, just celebrated its opening night on Broadway. The new musical features a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter and music by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.

"There is a sense of community and friendship and kinship [on Broadway]. It feels like a home and a family in a really lovely, beautiful way. In many ways for me, I started out wanting to do musical theatre and ended up more in the pop world," Ingrid told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet. "Then I came back! It feels like I'm returning to a home."

The show is helmed by not one, but two brilliant (and busy) directors- Michael Greif, who also directs Hell's Kitchen and Days of Wine and Roses this season, and Schele Williams, who also directs The Wiz this season..

"We find that we can exert different strengths at different times," said Greif. "When someone is a little exhausted, someone else will pick up the mantle and do the work! I find this to be an amazing process and a very good recipe."

In this video, watch as we take you inside the big night with the full cast and creative team.