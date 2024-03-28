Video: Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE NOTEBOOK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



How long does it take to make a Broadway musical? According to Nicholas Sparks- author of The Notebook- a long time!

"I remember 30 years ago I started writing [The Notebook]. The original conversation that I had [about the musical] was in 2010," he explaiend to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the opening night red carpet. "It's been a long time in talking, development, and making sure it would be the best show that it could be. I was so blessed with Ingrid [Michaelson], Bekah [Brunstetter], Kevin [McCollum] and Kurt [Deutsch], Michael [Greif] and Schele [Williams]... it's fabulous."

The stars aligned earlier this month to celebrate opening night and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out interviews with Sparks, Michaelson, Will Chase, Vanessa Williams, Lilli Cooper, Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz and more.