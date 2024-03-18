Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE NOTEBOOK

The Notebook officially opened on Broadway last week!

By: Mar. 18, 2024
The Notebook officially opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre last week. Opening night was held on March 14th, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos of the VIPs arriving at the big night below!

Check out photos of the cast on opening night here and read the reviews for The Notebook here!

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.
 
The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. The cast also includes Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.
 
Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. 

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 


Amber Ruffin


Amber Ruffin


Callum Francis and Eva Noblezada


Callum Francis and Eva Noblezada


Dominique Fishback


Dominique Fishback


Nicholas Sparks and Dominique Fishback


Nicholas Sparks


Lexie Sparks, Nicholas Sparks, Savannah Sparks and Landon Sparks


Producer Kevin McCollum and Vanessa Williams


Vanessa Williams


Vanessa Williams


Vanessa Williams, Lilli Cooper and Director Schele Williams


Lilli Cooper


Corey Cott


Corey Cott


McKenzie Kurtz


McKenzie Kurtz


Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz


Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz


Martyna Majok


Martyna Majok


Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson


Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson


Composer Ingrid Michaelson


Composer Ingrid Michaelson


Will Chase and Composer Ingrid Michaelson


Jay O. Sanders


Eden Espinosa


Okieriete Onaodowan


Okieriete Onaodowan


Nancy Harewood and John Dorian Harewood


Nancy Harewood and John Dorian Harewood


Camryn Manheim


Camryn Manheim


David Rossler, Director Michael Greif, Hannah Finamore- Rossler and Ezra Whyde


Camryn Manheim, David Rossler, Director Michael Greif, Hannah Finamore- Rossler and Ezra Whyde


Pat Schoenfeld


Shon Keane and Director Michael Greif


Eva Noblezada


Eva Noblezada


Susanna McCullom, Charlie McCollum, Lynette Perry McCollum and Producer Kevin McCollum


Kimber Elayne Sprawl


Kimber Elayne Sprawl


Richard Kind


Dominique Fishback and Kalyne Coleman


Rob Ashford


Jen Bender and Bob Martin


Courtney Reed


Courtney Reed


Julie Boardman


Marcus Scribner


Matty Maggiacomo


Matty Maggiacomo and Rebecca Maggiacomo-Love


Jocelyn Bioh


Producer Kurt Deutsch


Tony Marion and Stella La Rue


Tony Marion and Stella La Rue


Analise Scarpaci


Analise Scarpaci


Ana Huang


Ana Huang


Jasmine Forsberg


Jasmine Forsberg


Stephen Flaherty and Guest


Tori Kaufman and Mark Kaufman


Rachel York and Olivia Miodovnik


Alexi Melvin


Alexi Melvin


Ally Love


Ally Love


Aron Accurso and Ms. Rachel Griffin


Ted Griffin and Bill Rosenfield


Co-Set Designer Brett J. Banakis and Jessica Heerten


Jay Armstrong Johnson


Jay Armstrong Johnson


Wesley Taylor


Wesley Taylor


Melissa Gooding and Jerry Zaks


Jerry Zaks




