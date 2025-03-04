Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAKAR 2000

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manhattan Theatre Club just celebrated opening night for the world premiere of Dakar 2000, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Obie Award winner Rajiv Joseph and directed by May Adrales.The production stars Abubakr Ali (Film: Anything’s Possible; Television: “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Walking Dead: World Beyond”) and Lucille Lortel and Obie Award winner Mia Barron (Off-Broadway: The Coast Starlight, Hurricane Diane).

In Senegal on the eve of Y2K, an idealistic Peace Corps volunteer (Ali) survives a mysterious car accident. An imposing State Department operative (Barron) immediately takes command of the situation and his safety. Though they couldn’t be more different, they form an unlikely relationship. But when it becomes clear that they both have secrets, the volunteer is roped into a darker side of public service – one he can’t come back from. Unpredictable at every turn, this world-premiere thriller was commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club.

The design team includes Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Design), Bray Poor (Sound Design), Shawn Duan (Projection Design), Tommy Kurzman (Hair and Make-up Design), and Merrick A.B. Williams (Production Stage Manager).