Photos: Kelsie Watts Hosts Kids Night on Broadway at Planet Hollywood NYC

Kelsie Watts recently made a special appearance at Planet Hollywood NYC to celebrate Kids' Night on Broadway. On February 24, Watts was on hand for photos and autographs following her recent run on Broadway in Six. Up next, she will lead Moulin Rouge! as Satine beginning in March. Check out photos from the Planet Hollywood event below!

Born into a musical family in Lubbock, Texas, Kelsie discovered her voice at just two years old and, encouraged by her talented parents, honed her artistry through church performances, school plays, and later formal training in opera and commercial music at Belmont University in Nashville, where she began songwriting and creating the music that launched her career.

Her self-released work soon caught the attention of industry professionals, leading to a feature on AJ McLean’s (Backstreet Boys) solo single “Hurts to Love You,” and later that year she captivated audiences on Season 19 of The Voice with her viral performance of Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You,” earning a spot on Team Kelly and millions of social media views.

Kelsie has quickly solidified her place as a rising independent pop artist. She wrote the emotional ballad “I Can’t Say Goodbye” in honor of her late brother. Additional releases include “After Midnight,” produced by Craig McConnell, and “Forgetful,” a duet written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren. Watts’ current single “Fit In” is climbing the charts, reaching the Top 20 on digital radio. The original is accompanied by both a high-energy remix by DJ SmashKash and Mix Master David and a stripped-down acoustic version produced by Watts and featuring guitarist Joel Hoekstra from Whitesnake fame.

For the 2025 holiday season, Watts released “Christmas in New York,” a nostalgic love letter to the magic of the Big Apple at Christmastime. In celebration of the release, she performed at several iconic Christmas events, including NYSE Treelighting, Tavern on the Green Treelighting, Washington Square Treelighting and the Lighting of the Iconic Vessel. Christmas in New York was also featured on Disney’s LIVE with Kelly and Mark. Watts recently reimagined Sia’s “Chandelier” as a stunning, stripped-down, piano-driven ballad for The GRAMMYS ReImagined series.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas