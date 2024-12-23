Photos: Inside GYPSY on Broadway's Opening Night Afterparty

See photos of Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods and more.
GYPSY, starring six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald as 'Mama' Rose Hovick, is officailly open at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre. BroadwayWorld has your inside look into the opening night afterparty!
GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.
GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters. See what the critics are saying HERE!
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Andy Einhorn and Audra McDonald
Schele Williams, Audra McDonald and Peppermint
Jeffrey Wright, George C. Wolfe and Adrienne Warren
Andrew Kober and Danny Burstein
Camille A. Brown and Lesli Margherita
Audra McDonald and Jasmine Amy Rogers
Danny Burstein and Jacob Ming-Trent
Paul Burke and Lonny Price
Jules Fisher and Graciela Daniele
Gracie Lawrence, Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele
Kurt Csolak, Leesa Csolak and Kevin Csolak
Hannah Shealy, Donna Murphy and Frank DiLella
Peter Donovan and Jacquelyn Piro Donovan
Andrew Kober, Jule Styne grandaughter Heather and Danny Burstein
Andrew Kober and Farra Kober
Damian Woetzel, Danny Burstein and Heather Watts
Danny Burstein and Alexander Burstein
Schele Williams and Audra McDonald
Jordan Tyson and Family
Danny Kornfeld and Andy Einhorn
Daniel Ruben Stafford and Lesli Margherita
Jeffrey Wright and George C. Wolfe
George C. Wolfe and Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts
Santo Loquasto and Jordan Tyson
Santo Loquasto, John Quilty, Barbara Heller and Suzy Benzinger
Videos