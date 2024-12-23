News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside GYPSY on Broadway's Opening Night Afterparty

See photos of Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods and more.

By: Dec. 23, 2024
GYPSY, starring six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald as 'Mama' Rose Hovick, is officailly open at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre. BroadwayWorld has your inside look into the opening night afterparty! 

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. 

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream.  The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters. See what the critics are saying HERE

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  








