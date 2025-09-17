 tracker
Photos: Inside ART's Opening Night with Goldie Hawn, Paul Rudd, Jodie Foster & More

Art stars stars Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
Just last night, the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals.

The production stars Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris and directed by Scott Ellis opens on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

ART will run for a strictly limited, 17-week engagement through December 21, 2025. Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.

Photo Credit:  Bruce Glikas

Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris

Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne

Jordan Roth, Sarah Paulson and Rose Byrne

Jodie Foster and Charles Bernard Foster

Joaquin Consuelos and Mark Consuelos

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson and Cynthia McFadden

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

Bee Schaffer Carrozzini

Anna Wintour and Bee Schaffer Carrozzini

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne

Bill Burr

Bill Burr and Nia Renée Hill

Auliʻi Cravalho

Auliʻi Cravalho

Victor Garber

Victor Garber

David Hyde Pierce

David Hyde Pierce

Nathan Reza, Playwright Yasmina Reza and Jean Phillip Reza

Ben Vereen

Ben Vereen

Liz Larson, Director Scott Ellis and Charlotte d'Amboise

Liz Larson, Lee Wilkof and Charlotte d'Amboise

Andrea Martin and Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane

Andrea Martin

Katie Rose Clarke

Katie Rose Clarke

Katie Rose Clarke and Christopher Alan Rogers

Jeremy Shamos and Steven Pasquale

Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos

Joe Tapper and Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford

Joe Tapper

Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado

Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, David Burtka and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris

Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, David Burtka and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Bill Heck and Maggie Lacey

Barry Diller

Jordan Roth and Sarah Paulson

Mike Birbiglia

Bobby Cannavale and ATG Producer Adam Speers

Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and ATG Producer Adam Speers

Jake Cannavale and Bobby Cannavale

Michael Oberholtzer and Gema Oberholtzer

Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris

Erin Murray and Christian Hebel

Robert Klein

Lee Wilkof and Liz Larson

Nathan Reza

Nathan Reza

Joe Tapper, Annaleigh Ashford and Michael Greif

Rupert Holmes

Robert Klein and Jamie deRoy

Dale Badway

Sophie Sumner

Sophie Sumner

Tyler Lain

Tyler Lain

Tyler Lain and Sophie Sumner

Michael Katz and Brian Moreland

John Behlmann, Robert Horn and Lilli Cooper

J Wright and John Behlmann

Carrie St. Louis

Carrie St. Louis

Michael Greif and Shon Keane

Pat Schoenfeld and Guest

Hailey Lustig and Nick Scandalios

Bobby Cannavale, James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris


Opening Night Coverage


Videos