Photos: Inside ART's Opening Night with Goldie Hawn, Paul Rudd, Jodie Foster & More

Art stars stars Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris.
Just last night, the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals.
The production stars Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris and directed by Scott Ellis opens on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.
ART will run for a strictly limited, 17-week engagement through December 21, 2025. Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne
Jordan Roth, Sarah Paulson and Rose Byrne
Jodie Foster and Charles Bernard Foster
Joaquin Consuelos and Mark Consuelos
Sarah Paulson and Cynthia McFadden
Anna Wintour
Bee Schaffer Carrozzini
Anna Wintour and Bee Schaffer Carrozzini
Bill Burr and Nia Renée Hill
Auliʻi Cravalho
Nathan Reza, Playwright Yasmina Reza and Jean Phillip Reza
Liz Larson, Director Scott Ellis and Charlotte d'Amboise
Liz Larson, Lee Wilkof and Charlotte d'Amboise
Katie Rose Clarke and Christopher Alan Rogers
Jeremy Shamos and Steven Pasquale
Joe Tapper and Annaleigh Ashford
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado
Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, David Burtka and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris
Bobby Cannavale and ATG Producer Adam Speers
Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and ATG Producer Adam Speers
Jake Cannavale and Bobby Cannavale
Michael Oberholtzer and Gema Oberholtzer
Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris
Erin Murray and Christian Hebel
Lee Wilkof and Liz Larson
Nathan Reza
Joe Tapper, Annaleigh Ashford and Michael Greif
Sophie Sumner
Tyler Lain
Tyler Lain and Sophie Sumner
Michael Katz and Brian Moreland
John Behlmann, Robert Horn and Lilli Cooper
J Wright and John Behlmann
Michael Greif and Shon Keane
Pat Schoenfeld and Guest
Hailey Lustig and Nick Scandalios