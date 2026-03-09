Video: P!nk Visits & JULIET For Kandi Burruss' Final Performance

P!nk stopped by & Juliet to see friend and former collaborator Kandi Burruss' final performance. Burruss took her final bow as 'Angelique' in the hit Broadway show on Saturday. The character also sings one of P!nk's biggest hits, "F**kin' Perfect," in & Juliet.

The reunion was also a full circle moment for P!nk and Burruss. One of the "So What?" singer's first hits, “There You Go,” was written and produced by Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs, along with Burruss and P!nk herself.

The cast of the hit musical taught P!nk their iconic "Roar" choreography onstage after the performance.

Saturday marked The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's final performance in the musical. Watch her take her final bow below.

About & Juliet

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ James Monroe Iglehart as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angélique,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

& Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. In addition to Broadway, the first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route in fall 2024 and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and in December 2025, an additional production opened at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

Rush tickets for & Juliet will be available to purchase each performance day at 10 am in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre for $49 per ticket. For day-of digital rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Digital Rush tickets will be available each performance day at 9 am on TodayTix for $49 per ticket. All rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and select blackouts may apply. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability.