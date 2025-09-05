Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte

In celebration of HAMILTON's 10th Anniversary, the filmed Broadway production is headed to theaters nationwide on September 5.
In celebration of Hamilton's 10th Anniversary on Broadway, Walt Disney Studios is releasing the filmed Broadway production in theaters nationwide on September 5. A special premiere screening event took place at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater on September 3. The event featured Lin-Manuel Miranda and original members of the cast and creative team. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Luis A. Miranda Jr, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams
Sydney James Harcourt
Sydney James Harcourt
Andy Blankenbuehler and Sofia Blankenbuehler
Andy Blankenbuehler and Sofia Blankenbuehler
Vivian Korins and David Korins
Vivian Korins and David Korins
Jill Furman and Sam Furman
Jill Furman and Sam Furman
Tori Lynn
Tori Lynn
Tori Lynn
Kayla Goldsberry and Renee Elise Goldsberry
Veronica Jackson, Jadelyn Jackson and Christopher Jackson
Veronica Jackson, Jadelyn Jackson and Christopher Jackson
Elizabeth Judd and Austin Smith
Andy Blankenbuehler, Sofia Blankenbuehler and Elly Blankenbuehler
Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs
Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale
Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr
Andrew Chappelle and Okieriete Onaodowan
Michael Cicerone and Carleigh Bettiol
Michael Cicerone and Carleigh Bettiol
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown
Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams
Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams
Signage for "Hamilton" Movie