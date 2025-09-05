 tracker
Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte

In celebration of HAMILTON's 10th Anniversary, the filmed Broadway production is headed to theaters nationwide on September 5.

By: Sep. 05, 2025
In celebration of Hamilton's 10th Anniversary on Broadway, Walt Disney Studios is releasing the filmed Broadway production in theaters nationwide on September 5. A special premiere screening event took place at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater on September 3. The event featured Lin-Manuel Miranda and original members of the cast and creative team. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.   

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex LacamoireHamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. 

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey OfficeBethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Luis A. Miranda Jr, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Christopher Jackson

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Christopher Jackson

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Thomas Kail

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Thomas Kail

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Phillipa Soo

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Phillipa Soo

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Daveed Diggs

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Daveed Diggs

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Daveed Diggs

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Renee Elise Goldsberry

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Renee Elise Goldsberry

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Renee Elise Goldsberry

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Anthony Ramos

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Anthony Ramos

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Okieriete Onaodowan

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Okieriete Onaodowan

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Thayne Jasperson

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Thayne Jasperson

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Sasha Hutchings

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Sasha Hutchings

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Emmy Raver-Lampman

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Emmy Raver-Lampman

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Carleigh Bettiol

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Carleigh Bettiol

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Sydney James Harcourt

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Sydney James Harcourt

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Austin Smith

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Austin Smith

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Elizabeth Judd

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Elizabeth Judd

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Andrew Chappelle

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Andrew Chappelle

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Andy Blankenbuehler

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Andy Blankenbuehler and Sofia Blankenbuehler

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Andy Blankenbuehler and Sofia Blankenbuehler

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Ron Chernow

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Alex Lacamoire

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Alex Lacamoire

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
David Korins

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Vivian Korins and David Korins

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Vivian Korins and David Korins

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Jeffrey Seller

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Jeffrey Seller

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Jill Furman and Sam Furman

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Jill Furman and Sam Furman

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Tori Lynn

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Tori Lynn

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Tori Lynn

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Kayla Goldsberry and Renee Elise Goldsberry

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Veronica Jackson, Jadelyn Jackson and Christopher Jackson

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Veronica Jackson, Jadelyn Jackson and Christopher Jackson

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Elizabeth Judd and Austin Smith

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Anthony Ramos

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Andy Blankenbuehler, Sofia Blankenbuehler and Elly Blankenbuehler

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Andrew Chappelle and Okieriete Onaodowan

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Michael Cicerone and Carleigh Bettiol

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Michael Cicerone and Carleigh Bettiol

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Michelle Williams

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Michelle Williams

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Michelle Williams

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Busy Phillips

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Busy Phillips

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Gail Papp

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Steven Pasquale

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: HAMILTON Original Cast Attends Movie Screening at the Delacorte Image
Signage for "Hamilton" Movie



Videos