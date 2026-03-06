BroadwayWorld to Stream the Broadway Ensemble Awards Nominations Announcement

BroadwayWorld will stream the nominations announcement for the inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards, serving as the official streaming partner for the new initiative recognizing outstanding Broadway chorus performers.

The nominee announcement takes place Monday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m. at The Museum of Broadway in New York City and will be streamed live by BroadwayWorld on YouTube. Tony Award winner Lillias White and Bradley Dean of CHESS will announce the nominees for the 2025/2026 season.

The Broadway Ensemble Awards are created to recognize the talent and discipline of Broadway chorus performers and shine a spotlight on the artists who power Broadway musicals from within the ensemble. Nominees are selected by an anonymous committee of Broadway veterans and honored as the Most Outstanding Performers in a Broadway Ensemble.

The inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, April 6, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College.

The ceremony will be hosted by Thayne Jasperson of the original Broadway cast of HAMILTON.