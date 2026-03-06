Stage Mag Spotlight: American Theater Group's MY FAIR LADY at Sieminski Theater

Click Here for More on Stage Mag

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on American Theater Group's production of My Fair Lady. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

The American Theater Group's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of Lerner and Loewe's beloved musical.

The Stage Mag kicks off with a note from the producing artistic director, James Vagias, who discusses his early introduction to the musical and welcomes audiences to the production.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, displaying their headshots and bios. The American Theatre Group took bios to the next level by using the feature that allowed the cast to includel links to their social media in their bio. By clicking the Instagram logo icon, audiences will be immediately directed to the performer's social media.

The American Theatre Group also provided an introduction to themselves as a company, sharing more about their programming and quality arts-in-education initiatives. The were also able to thank their donors and sponsors.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

ATG also made it easy for audience members to sign up for their newsletter, leaving a space for email addresses to sign up.

To keep their audience informed on the latest news in theatre, ATG's includes BroadwayWorld's top stories at the bottom. This will automatically link to live breaking news stories in the world of Broadway and beyond.

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!