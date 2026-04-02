Photos: Diya Vij, Kelli O’Hara, Rose Byrne And More Celebrate Todd Haimes Theatre Reopening

On March 26, 2026, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) Commissioner Diya Vij joined Roundabout Theatre and other local leaders to cut the ribbon on the comprehensive betterment of the Todd Haimes Theatre. Check out photos of the event.

After six months of construction, the Todd Haimes Theatre reopened with the first performance of “Fallen Angels” by Noël Coward, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Rose Byrne, Kelli O’Hara, Tracee Chimo, Mark Consuelos, Christopher Fitzgerald & Aasif Mandvi. The play will open officially on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The renovation project will significantly enhance the theatergoing experience for artists and patrons, expanding accessible seating and assisted listening technology, upgrading the digital marquee system which now features a brand-new blade design to reflect the theatre’s namesake, renovating all restrooms and dressing rooms, modernizing the elevators, restoring the theater’s historic interior and upgrading critical building systems (i.e. HVAC, fire and life safety, plumbing, and electrical) to optimize safety and energy efficiency. The theater’s 3rd floor has been revamped into a flex-use space to support artistic, education and community engagement programs. It will be used for rehearsals, readings and workshops, career training, community programming and much more.

“The Todd Haimes Theatre has been part of New York’s cultural life for generations, and it deserves real investment to keep it that way," said Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani. "The City put $10.9 million into this renovation to make the space more accessible, safer, and ready for the next chapter. This is about making sure artists have a place to work and New Yorkers have a place to come together.”

“This project shows what it looks like when the City invests in the cultural sector as part of our economy," said Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su. "These renovations support good jobs, expand access, and strengthen an institution that serves New Yorkers every day. It’s a commitment to the workers, artists, and communities that make this city run.”

“The city is proud of its investment in this major renovation project, which makes the historic Todd Haimes Theater space more accessible, vibrant, and community-focused than ever before,” said NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Diya Vij. “Playwrights, artists, and audiences need spaces to gather in dialogue and exchange, and Roundabout Theater’s commitment to creating a vital hub for performance, education, and community is a lasting tribute to Todd Haimes' remarkable vision and legacy,” said NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Diya Vij.

In addition to the many building improvements, the street-level lobby features a special tribute to the building’s namesake, to honor the legacy of Roundabout’s long-time CEO and Artistic Director Todd Haimes. The entire renovation project was led by design architects Allied Works, architect of record Fred Basch Architect and construction manager Promethean Builders.

Public support for the project totaled $13.9 million, including: $10.9 million from the City of New York through the Department of Cultural Affairs, City Council, and the Manhattan Borough President’s Office; and $3 million from the State of New York.

“The Todd Haimes Theatre has long been a cornerstone of New York City’s cultural life. Now more than ever, we must continue to champion and invest in our cultural institutions and creative economy. I’m proud to celebrate this exciting new chapter with Roundabout Theatre Company,” said Julie Menin, City Council Speaker.

“Broadway is one of Manhattan’s defining cultural and economic engines, drawing millions of visitors each year and supporting thousands of jobs. The renovation of the Todd Haimes Theatre ensures that this historic venue remains accessible, welcoming, and vibrant for a new generation of theatergoers. I’m grateful to Roundabout Theatre Company for their continued investment in our cultural institutions and in the vitality of 42nd Street,” said Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Manhattan Borough President.

Roundabout Theatre Company, founded in 1965, celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout originally restored the Todd Haimes Theatre in collaboration with the nonprofit New 42 as part of the 42nd Street Redevelopment Project, when Roundabout was tapped to restore the dilapidated Selwyn Theatre (originally built 1918). The $26 million renovation from 1997-2000 preserved the neo-classical style and added two additional floors atop the theatre to support Roundabout’s nonprofit mission-driven programs, like Education at Roundabout. It reopened as the American Airlines Theatre in 2000. Following Todd Haimes’ unexpected passing in 2023 after a longtime battle with cancer, Roundabout officially renamed the theatre in his honor in the winter of 2024, and it remains the organization’s flagship home on Broadway for refreshing revivals and dynamic new plays.