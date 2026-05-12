PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Will Arrive On Broadway This Summer

Broadway will get haunted this summer when the smash-hit, Olivier Award nominated new play Paranormal Activity arrives at The August Wilson Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Written by Levi Holloway (Grey House) and directed by Felix Barrett (Sleep No More), Paranormal Activity will begin performances Friday, August 14, 2026 and officially open Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Director Felix Barrett said today, “New York is my home away from home. I fell in love with the city when making Sleep No More fifteen years ago, and always marveled at the way audiences engaged with the show. Having seen the incredible responses to Paranormal as it has toured the US, I’m beyond excited that it will be coming to Broadway and cannot wait to see how New Yorkers react!”

Playwright Levi Holloway said today, “That Paranormal Activity has earned the chance to trouble the sleep of Broadway audiences, that they’ll be immersed in the waking nightmare we’ve had the privilege to make, is the stuff of dreams. I offer it’s unlike anything else on the American stage right now; a work of horror, heart and absolute mischief borne from one of the most profound collaborations of my career.”

“Paranormal Activity changed the horror landscape, and bringing the franchise to Broadway allows us to continue expanding that world in a bold and immersive way,” said Josh Silverman, President, Global Products & Experiences, Paramount. “By combining the franchise’s signature suspense with the power of live theater, this production delivers an unforgettable live experience for the audience.”

Paranormal Activity will feature scenic and costume design by Tony Award Nominee Fly Davis (Caroline, Or Change 2021), illusions design by Tony Award Winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), lighting design by Anna Watson (Giant),sound design by Tony Award Winner Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), video and projections design by Drama Desk Award Winner Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy), and General Management by Samuel Dallas/Envoy Theatricals.

Casting for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

Joining Melting Pot on the producing team for the Broadway run of Paranormal Activity is Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, the original producer of the Paranormal Activity film franchise.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

Paranormal Activity will arrive on Broadway directly from a strictly limited pre-Broadway engagement in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 11 through July 30. Prior to Boston, Paranormal Activity played sold-out engagements at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, Center Theater Group at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C., and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. The production first premiered at the Leeds Playhouse in the UK before transferring to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, where it received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination this year for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. Check out what the critics had to say.

Paranormal Activity is based on the Paranormal Activity films, first written and directed by Oren Peli and brought to the screen by Blumhouse and Solana Films.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity is a master class in psychological terror. Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to the intimate world of the theatre as the terrifying phenomenon transitions to the stage. Get ready to experience Paranormal Activity in real life.

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