Video: Impressionist Recreates Iconic RAGTIME Lyric With Broadway Stars

Viral impressionist Gabrielle Mariella has reimagined an iconic Ragtime lyric with various Broadway stars putting their own spin on it. The new video shows off Mariella's impressions of Lea Michele, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenn Colella, Audra McDonald, and more singing "Sarah Come Down to Me" from "New Music."

"A very miscast group singing the phrase that went viral and maybe will win Joshua Henry a Tony," the caption reads. The video also features her impressions of Idina Menzel, Bernadette Peters, Mickey Mouse, and Julie Andrews.

The video has gained over 7000 likes and comments of support from Ragtime stars Caissie Levy and Shaina Taub, along with Chenoweth, Jasmine Amy Rogers, and more.

"Sarah Come Down to Me" went viral as the Ragtime cast recording was released, with audiences loving Henry's powerful delivery of the lyric.

The 2025 Broadway Revival of Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater was recently extended to August 2. It recently received 11 Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.