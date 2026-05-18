VERY YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Lands Full Series Order for Mel Brooks Reimagining

Very Young Frankenstein, a new take based on the 1974 Mel Brooks film Young Frankenstein, is officially moving forward with a full series order at FX, Deadline has confirmed. As previously announced, the pilot will star Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, and Spencer House.

Brooks, who turns 100 next month, returns to the material as an executive producer, alongside Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi, and Garrett Basch. All three previously worked on the FX series What We Do in the Shadows. Robinson has penned the pilot, which is directed by Waititi. Kevin Salter and Young Frankenstein's original producer, Michael Gruskoff, also executive produce.

Plot and character details are currently being kept under wraps. Other confirmed cast members in the pilot include Cary Elwes, Tony Award-nominee Nikki Crawford (Fat Ham), and Kumail Nanjiani (Oh, Mary!).

In a statement, FX Entertainment President Nick Grad said: “Very Young Frankenstein blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story."

This series is the latest in the line of Mel Brooks spinoffs in the 2020s, marking an unofficial Mel Brooks resurgence of sorts. Other titles include Hulu's History of the World, Part II, and the upcoming Spaceballs sequel, both of which involve Brooks creatively.

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein starred Gene Wilder (who also co-wrote the original script with Brooks) as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor Frankenstein. A parody of the original Mary Shelley tale and the horror genre itself, the movie follows Frederick as he inherits a Transylvanian castle and laboratory from his grandfather, going on to create a "Monster" made from dead tissue. After some problematic side effects, Frederick attempts to prove that he can, in fact, control his new creation.

A stage musical adaptation, which originally opened on Broadway in 2007, directed by Susan Stroman, received a variety of views, running for 484 performances. Stroman later returned for the later West End version to direct a revamped, restyled production, reuniting with Mel Brooks and the creative team behind their last hit, The Producers.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan