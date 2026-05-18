Video: Luke Evans Shares His Broadway Mantra- 'Embrace It All!'

Luke Evans is having one hell of a year. Not only did he finally make his Broadway debut in one of the most iconic roles of stage and screen, but he also earned critical acclaim and a Tony nomination for the performance.

How did The Rocky Horror Show star feel when he saw himself as Frank-N-Furter for the first time? "I was quite surprised how long my legs were! [Laughs] I think everybody actually was surprised at how long my legs looked in the heels," he told BroadwayWorld. "You just have to surrender to this character. You have to surrender to the image of him. There's an energy to him and it all is fed by how the costume feels, you know, it informs so much. I stand in front of that mirror in my dressing room and just go, 'Oh well, this is what they're gonna get!'"

Watch in this video as Luke chats more about this once in a lifetime experience, how the audience has such a big impact on every performance, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.