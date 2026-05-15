2026 Drama League Awards Winners- Joshua Henry, MEXODUS, LIBERATION Win Big
Other winners included Death of a Salesman, Ragtime, Lear deBessonet, and Joe Mantello.
The best of Broadway and off-Broadway are on hand today at the Ziegfeld Ballroom to celebrate 92nd Annual Drama League Awards, hosted by Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella.
Awards go out for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the Distinguished Performance Award.
2026 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
THE BALUSTERS
Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Written by David Lindsay-Abaire; Directed by Kenny Leon; Associate Director: Ioana Alfonso
CAROLINE
MCC Theater
Written by Preston Max Allen; Directed by David Cromer; Associate Director: Zoë Adams
COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
MCC Theater
Written by Ro Reddick; Directed by Knud Adams; Assistant Director: Olivia Songer
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
August Wilson Theatre
Directed by Rupert Goold; Associate Director: Rory McGregor; Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis; Based on the article “The Boys in the Bank” by P.F. Kluge and Thomas Moore and the film “Dog Day Afternoon”
GIANT
Music Box Theatre
Written by Mark Rosenblatt; Directed by Nicholas Hytner
KYOTO
Lincoln Center Theater
Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson; Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin; Associate Director: Ed Burnside
LIBERATION **WINNER**
James Earl Jones Theatre
Written by Bess Wohl; Directed by Whitney White; Associate Director: Annabel Heacock
MARCEL ON THE TRAIN
Classic Stage Company
Co-written by Marshall Pailet and Ethan Slater; Directed by Marshall Pailet; Assistant Director: JuJu Jaworski
THE MONSTERS
Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center
Written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu; Associate Director: Leandra Torres Santiago
PRINCE FAGGOT
Playwrights Horizons/Soho Rep, Studio Seaview
Written by Jordan Tannahill; Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury; Associate Director: Jack Serio
RHEOLOGY
Playwrights Horizons, The Bushwick Starr
Written and directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury; In collaboration with Bulbul Chakraborty; Directing Consultant: Caitlin Ryan O’Connell; Associate Director: Kedian Keohan; Associate Direction/Additional Dramaturgy: Lindsay Tanner
SPREAD
Written by Jesús I. Valles; Directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo; Assistant Director: Angela Reynos
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
ANNA CHRISTIE
St. Ann’s Warehouse
Written by Eugene O’Neill; Directed by Thomas Kail; Associate Director: Dianna Weiner
BECKY SHAW
Hayes Theater
Written by Gina Gionfriddo; Directed by Trip Cullman; Associate Director: Ryan Dobrin
THE BROTHERS SIZE
The Shed
Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney; Co-directed by Tarell Alvin McCraney and Bijan Sheibani; Associate Director: Kemar Jewel
BUG
Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Written by Tracy Letts; Directed by David Cromer; Associate Director: Zoë Adams
DEATH OF A SALESMAN **WINNER**
Winter Garden Theatre
Written by Arthur Miller; Directed by Joe Mantello; Associate Director: Lily Dyble
EVERY BRILLIANT THING
Hudson Theatre
Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe; Directed by Jeremy Herrin and Duncan MacMillan; Associate Director: Laura Dupper and David Hull
FALLEN ANGELS
Todd Haimes Theatre
Written by Noël Coward; Directed by Scott Ellis; Assistant Director: Bibiana Torres
GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
Lucille Lortel Theatre
Written by Rajiv Joseph; Directed by Neil Pepe; Assistant Director: Francesca Sabel
JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Written by August Wilson; Directed by Debbie Allen; Associate Director: David Blackwell
PROOF
Booth Theatre
Written by David Auburn; Directed by Thomas Kail; Associate Director: Tiffany Nichole Greene
TWELFTH NIGHT
Delacorte Theatre
Written by William Shakespeare; Directed by Saheem Ali; Associate Director: Jess Slaght
YOU GOT OLDER
Cherry Lane Theatre
Written by Clare Barron; Directed by Anne Kauffman; Associate Director: Francesca Sabel
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL
Majestic Theatre
Book by Iris Rainer Dart and Thom Thomas; Music by Mike Stoller; Lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart; Co-directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart; Associate Director: Neil Robinson
BEAU THE MUSICAL
St. Luke’s Theatre
Concept, book, lyrics, and music by Douglas Lyons; Music by Ethan D. Pakchar; Directed by Josh Rhodes; Associate Director: Lee Wilkins
BIGFOOT
New York City Center
Written by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta; Directed by Danny Mefford; Associate Director: Zoë Adams
THE LOST BOYS
Palace Theatre
Book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch; Music and lyrics by The Rescues; Based on the film “The Lost Boys”; Directed by Michael Arden; Associate Director: Henry Gottfried; Assistant Director: Caroline Fairweather
MEXODUS **WINNER**
Minetta Lane Theatre, Daryl Roth Theatre
Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson; Directed by David Mendizábal; Associate Director: Irvin Mason Jr.
MY JOY IS HEAVY
New York Theatre Workshop
Created and performed by The Bengsons; Directed by Rachel Chavkin; Associate Director: Abbey Joan Burgess
NIGHT SIDE SONGS
Claire Tow Theater
Words and music by The Lazours; Developed with and directed by Taibi Magar
SATURDAY CHURCH
New York Theatre Workshop
Book and additional lyrics by Damon Cardasis and James Ijames; Music and lyrics by Sia; Additional music by Honey Dijon; Directed by Whitney White; Associate Director: Jerrica White
SCHMIGADOON!
Nederlander Theatre
Book, music, and lyrics by Cinco Paul; Directed by Christopher Gattelli; Associate Director: Bethany Samuelson Pettigrew
THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS
The Public Theater
Adaptation, music, and lyrics by Ethan Lipton; Based on The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder; Directed by Leigh Silverman; Associate Director: Hawley Gould
TITANÍQUE
St. James Theatre
Powered by the music of Céline Dion; Co-created by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli; Directed by Tye Blue; Associate Director: Billie Aken-Tyers
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Longacre Theatre
Book, music, and lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan; Musical Director: Ted Arthur; Directed by Tim Jackson; Associate Director: Asmeret Ghebremichael
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
New World Stages
Music and lyrics by William Finn; Book by Rachel Sheinkin; Conceived by Rebecca Feldman; Directed by Danny Mefford; Associate Director: NJ Agwuna
BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
New York City Center
Story and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming; Music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe; Directed by Alex Timbers; Associate Director: Taylor Haven Holt
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Broadhurst Theatre
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber; Based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot; Directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch; Associate Director: Cooper Howell and N’yomi Allure Stewart
CHESS
Imperial Theatre
Book by Danny Strong; Music and lyrics by Benny Andersson, Tim Rice, and Björn Ulvaeus; Directed by Michael Mayer; Associate Director: Johanna McKeon; Assistant Director: Fernando Parra Bortí
THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS
Conceived and adapted by Lee Breuer; Music by Bob Telson; Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury; Associate Director: Sam Morreale
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe; Based on the film by Daniel Waters; Directed by Andy Fickman; Associate Director: Taylor Haven Holt
MASQUERADE
Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber; Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber; Lyrics by Charles Hart; Directed by Diane Paulus; Associate Director: Hunter Bird and Marc Kimelman
ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS
Written by Heather Christian; Directed by Lee Sunday Evans; Associate Director: Keenan Tyler Oliphant
RAGTIME **WINNER***
Vivian Beaumont Theater
Book by Terrence McNally; Music by Stephen Flaherty; Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens; Directed by Lear deBessonet; Associate Director: Victoria Davidjohn; Assistant Director: Nathaniel P. Claridad
RICHARD O’BRIEN’S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Studio 54
Book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien; Directed by Sam Pinkleton; Associate Director: Kedian Keohan
THE WILD PARTY
New York City Center
Music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa; Book by Michael John LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe; Directed by Lili-Anne Brown; Associate Director: Irvin Mason Jr.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Knud Adams
COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
MCC Theater
Debbie Allen
JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Tatyana-Marie Carlo
SPREAD
INTAR Theatre
Shayok Misha Chowdhury
PRINCE FAGGOT
Playwrights Horizons/Soho Rep and Studio Seaview
David Cromer
CAROLINE
MCC Theater
Trip Cullman
BECKY SHAW
Second Stage Theater
Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin
KYOTO
Lincoln Center Theater
Joe Mantello **WINNER**
DEATH OF A SALESMAN
Winter Garden Theatre
and
LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD
Booth Theatre
Marshall Pailet
MARCEL ON THE TRAIN
Classic Stage Company
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Michael Arden
THE LOST BOYS
Palace Theatre
Lili-Anne Brown
THE WILD PARTY
New York City Center Encores!
Rachel Chavkin
MY JOY IS HEAVY
New York Theatre Workshop
Lear deBessonet **WINNER**
RAGTIME
Lincoln Center Theater
Lee Sunday Evans
ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS
Signature Theatre
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Broadhurst Theatre
Danny Mefford
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
New World Stages
and
BIGFOOT
Manhattan Theatre Club/New York City Center
David Mendizábal
MEXODUS
Minetta Lane Theatre/Daryl Roth Theatre
Sam Pinkleton
RICHARD O’BRIEN’S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Studio 54
Leigh Silverman
THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS
The Public Theater
Alex Timbers
BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
New York City Center Encores!
DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE
Caroline Aaron, The Reservoir
Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Jon Bernthal, Dog Day Afternoon
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Kerry Butler, Bat Boy: The Musical
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Patrice Johnson Chevannes, The Waterfall
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Justin Cooley, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Carrie Coon, Bug
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting For Godot
Ayo Edebiri, Proof
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tru
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Ishmael Gonzalez, Spread
Sean Hayes, The Unknown
Joshua Henry, Ragtime **WINNER**
Grey Henson, Bigfoot
André Holland, The Brothers Size
Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Alani iLongwe, The Brothers Size
Stephen Kunken, Kyoto
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
John McCrea, Prince Faggot
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman and Little Bear Ridge Road
Lea Michele, Chess
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Lizan Mitchell, Cold War Choir Practice
Aigner Mizzelle, The Monsters
Chloë Grace Moretz, Caroline
Lupita Nyong’o, Twelfth Night
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
Brian Quijada, Mexodus
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus
Jasmine Amy Rogers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wild Party
Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner's Come and Gone
Ethan Slater, Marcel on the Train
Ari'el Stachel, Other
B Noel Thomas, Saturday Church
Taylor Trensch, Bat Boy: The Musical
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Jessica Vosk, Beaches, A New Musical
Adrienne Warren, The Wild Party
Kara Young, Gruesome Playground Injuries and Proof
The Drama League also acknowledges the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Neil Patrick Harris, Art
Hugh Jackman, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Caissie Levy
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – David Cromer
Contribution to the Theater – Kamilah Forbes
Gratitude Award – Scott Ellis
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