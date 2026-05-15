2026 Drama League Awards Winners- Joshua Henry, MEXODUS, LIBERATION Win Big

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The best of Broadway and off-Broadway are on hand today at the Ziegfeld Ballroom to celebrate 92nd Annual Drama League Awards, hosted by Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella.

Awards go out for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the Distinguished Performance Award.

2026 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

THE BALUSTERS

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Written by David Lindsay-Abaire; Directed by Kenny Leon; Associate Director: Ioana Alfonso

CAROLINE

MCC Theater

Written by Preston Max Allen; Directed by David Cromer; Associate Director: Zoë Adams

COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

MCC Theater

Written by Ro Reddick; Directed by Knud Adams; Assistant Director: Olivia Songer

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

August Wilson Theatre

Directed by Rupert Goold; Associate Director: Rory McGregor; Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis; Based on the article “The Boys in the Bank” by P.F. Kluge and Thomas Moore and the film “Dog Day Afternoon”

GIANT

Music Box Theatre

Written by Mark Rosenblatt; Directed by Nicholas Hytner

KYOTO

Lincoln Center Theater

Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson; Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin; Associate Director: Ed Burnside

LIBERATION **WINNER**

James Earl Jones Theatre

Written by Bess Wohl; Directed by Whitney White; Associate Director: Annabel Heacock

MARCEL ON THE TRAIN

Classic Stage Company

Co-written by Marshall Pailet and Ethan Slater; Directed by Marshall Pailet; Assistant Director: JuJu Jaworski

THE MONSTERS

Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center

Written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu; Associate Director: Leandra Torres Santiago

PRINCE FAGGOT

Playwrights Horizons/Soho Rep, Studio Seaview

Written by Jordan Tannahill; Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury; Associate Director: Jack Serio

RHEOLOGY

Playwrights Horizons, The Bushwick Starr

Written and directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury; In collaboration with Bulbul Chakraborty; Directing Consultant: Caitlin Ryan O’Connell; Associate Director: Kedian Keohan; Associate Direction/Additional Dramaturgy: Lindsay Tanner

SPREAD

Written by Jesús I. Valles; Directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo; Assistant Director: Angela Reynos

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

ANNA CHRISTIE

St. Ann’s Warehouse

Written by Eugene O’Neill; Directed by Thomas Kail; Associate Director: Dianna Weiner

BECKY SHAW

Hayes Theater

Written by Gina Gionfriddo; Directed by Trip Cullman; Associate Director: Ryan Dobrin

THE BROTHERS SIZE

The Shed

Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney; Co-directed by Tarell Alvin McCraney and Bijan Sheibani; Associate Director: Kemar Jewel

BUG

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Written by Tracy Letts; Directed by David Cromer; Associate Director: Zoë Adams

DEATH OF A SALESMAN **WINNER**

Winter Garden Theatre

Written by Arthur Miller; Directed by Joe Mantello; Associate Director: Lily Dyble

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Hudson Theatre

Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe; Directed by Jeremy Herrin and Duncan MacMillan; Associate Director: Laura Dupper and David Hull

FALLEN ANGELS

Todd Haimes Theatre

Written by Noël Coward; Directed by Scott Ellis; Assistant Director: Bibiana Torres

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

Lucille Lortel Theatre

Written by Rajiv Joseph; Directed by Neil Pepe; Assistant Director: Francesca Sabel

JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Written by August Wilson; Directed by Debbie Allen; Associate Director: David Blackwell

PROOF

Booth Theatre

Written by David Auburn; Directed by Thomas Kail; Associate Director: Tiffany Nichole Greene

TWELFTH NIGHT

Delacorte Theatre

Written by William Shakespeare; Directed by Saheem Ali; Associate Director: Jess Slaght

YOU GOT OLDER

Cherry Lane Theatre

Written by Clare Barron; Directed by Anne Kauffman; Associate Director: Francesca Sabel

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL

Majestic Theatre

Book by Iris Rainer Dart and Thom Thomas; Music by Mike Stoller; Lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart; Co-directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart; Associate Director: Neil Robinson

BEAU THE MUSICAL

St. Luke’s Theatre

Concept, book, lyrics, and music by Douglas Lyons; Music by Ethan D. Pakchar; Directed by Josh Rhodes; Associate Director: Lee Wilkins

BIGFOOT

New York City Center

Written by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta; Directed by Danny Mefford; Associate Director: Zoë Adams

THE LOST BOYS

Palace Theatre

Book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch; Music and lyrics by The Rescues; Based on the film “The Lost Boys”; Directed by Michael Arden; Associate Director: Henry Gottfried; Assistant Director: Caroline Fairweather

MEXODUS **WINNER**

Minetta Lane Theatre, Daryl Roth Theatre

Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson; Directed by David Mendizábal; Associate Director: Irvin Mason Jr.

MY JOY IS HEAVY

New York Theatre Workshop

Created and performed by The Bengsons; Directed by Rachel Chavkin; Associate Director: Abbey Joan Burgess

NIGHT SIDE SONGS

Claire Tow Theater

Words and music by The Lazours; Developed with and directed by Taibi Magar

SATURDAY CHURCH

New York Theatre Workshop

Book and additional lyrics by Damon Cardasis and James Ijames; Music and lyrics by Sia; Additional music by Honey Dijon; Directed by Whitney White; Associate Director: Jerrica White

SCHMIGADOON!

Nederlander Theatre

Book, music, and lyrics by Cinco Paul; Directed by Christopher Gattelli; Associate Director: Bethany Samuelson Pettigrew

THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS

The Public Theater

Adaptation, music, and lyrics by Ethan Lipton; Based on The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder; Directed by Leigh Silverman; Associate Director: Hawley Gould

TITANÍQUE

St. James Theatre

Powered by the music of Céline Dion; Co-created by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli; Directed by Tye Blue; Associate Director: Billie Aken-Tyers

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Longacre Theatre

Book, music, and lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan; Musical Director: Ted Arthur; Directed by Tim Jackson; Associate Director: Asmeret Ghebremichael

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

New World Stages

Music and lyrics by William Finn; Book by Rachel Sheinkin; Conceived by Rebecca Feldman; Directed by Danny Mefford; Associate Director: NJ Agwuna

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

New York City Center

Story and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming; Music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe; Directed by Alex Timbers; Associate Director: Taylor Haven Holt

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Broadhurst Theatre

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber; Based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot; Directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch; Associate Director: Cooper Howell and N’yomi Allure Stewart

CHESS

Imperial Theatre

Book by Danny Strong; Music and lyrics by Benny Andersson, Tim Rice, and Björn Ulvaeus; Directed by Michael Mayer; Associate Director: Johanna McKeon; Assistant Director: Fernando Parra Bortí

THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS

Conceived and adapted by Lee Breuer; Music by Bob Telson; Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury; Associate Director: Sam Morreale

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe; Based on the film by Daniel Waters; Directed by Andy Fickman; Associate Director: Taylor Haven Holt

MASQUERADE

Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber; Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber; Lyrics by Charles Hart; Directed by Diane Paulus; Associate Director: Hunter Bird and Marc Kimelman

ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS

Written by Heather Christian; Directed by Lee Sunday Evans; Associate Director: Keenan Tyler Oliphant

RAGTIME **WINNER***

Vivian Beaumont Theater

Book by Terrence McNally; Music by Stephen Flaherty; Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens; Directed by Lear deBessonet; Associate Director: Victoria Davidjohn; Assistant Director: Nathaniel P. Claridad

RICHARD O’BRIEN’S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Studio 54

Book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien; Directed by Sam Pinkleton; Associate Director: Kedian Keohan

THE WILD PARTY

New York City Center

Music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa; Book by Michael John LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe; Directed by Lili-Anne Brown; Associate Director: Irvin Mason Jr.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Knud Adams

COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

MCC Theater

Debbie Allen

JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Tatyana-Marie Carlo

SPREAD

INTAR Theatre

Shayok Misha Chowdhury

PRINCE FAGGOT

Playwrights Horizons/Soho Rep and Studio Seaview

David Cromer

CAROLINE

MCC Theater

Trip Cullman

BECKY SHAW

Second Stage Theater

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin

KYOTO

Lincoln Center Theater

Joe Mantello **WINNER**

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Winter Garden Theatre

and

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD

Booth Theatre

Marshall Pailet

MARCEL ON THE TRAIN

Classic Stage Company

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Michael Arden

THE LOST BOYS

Palace Theatre

Lili-Anne Brown

THE WILD PARTY

New York City Center Encores!

Rachel Chavkin

MY JOY IS HEAVY

New York Theatre Workshop

Lear deBessonet **WINNER**

RAGTIME

Lincoln Center Theater

Lee Sunday Evans

ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS

Signature Theatre

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Broadhurst Theatre

Danny Mefford

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

New World Stages

and

BIGFOOT

Manhattan Theatre Club/New York City Center

David Mendizábal

MEXODUS

Minetta Lane Theatre/Daryl Roth Theatre

Sam Pinkleton

RICHARD O’BRIEN’S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Studio 54

Leigh Silverman

THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS

The Public Theater

Alex Timbers

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

New York City Center Encores!

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE

Caroline Aaron, The Reservoir

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Jon Bernthal, Dog Day Afternoon

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Kerry Butler, Bat Boy: The Musical

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Patrice Johnson Chevannes, The Waterfall

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Justin Cooley, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Carrie Coon, Bug

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting For Godot

Ayo Edebiri, Proof

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tru

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Ishmael Gonzalez, Spread

Sean Hayes, The Unknown

Joshua Henry, Ragtime **WINNER**

Grey Henson, Bigfoot

André Holland, The Brothers Size

Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Alani iLongwe, The Brothers Size

Stephen Kunken, Kyoto

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

John McCrea, Prince Faggot

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman and Little Bear Ridge Road

Lea Michele, Chess

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Lizan Mitchell, Cold War Choir Practice

Aigner Mizzelle, The Monsters

Chloë Grace Moretz, Caroline

Lupita Nyong’o, Twelfth Night

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Brian Quijada, Mexodus

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Jasmine Amy Rogers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wild Party

Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Ethan Slater, Marcel on the Train

Ari'el Stachel, Other

B Noel Thomas, Saturday Church

Taylor Trensch, Bat Boy: The Musical

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Jessica Vosk, Beaches, A New Musical

Adrienne Warren, The Wild Party

Kara Young, Gruesome Playground Injuries and Proof

The Drama League also acknowledges the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Neil Patrick Harris, Art

Hugh Jackman, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Caissie Levy

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – David Cromer

Contribution to the Theater – Kamilah Forbes

Gratitude Award – Scott Ellis