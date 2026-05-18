My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games May Challenge NEW Grosses

Photos: Angela Bassett Visits the Cast of SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

See photos of Bassett with Christopher Gattelli, Ana Gasteyer and more from the company.

By:

TV and film star Angela Bassett came to see Schmigadoon! on Broadway. See photos of Bassett with the company of the Tony-nominated musical here!

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. 

The musical also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend, Max Clayton as Danny BaileyMcKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson. The production was recently nominated for 12 Tony Awards. 


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Lighting Design - Top 3
1. Jen Schriever, Michael Arden - The Lost Boys
35.1% of votes
2. Jack Knowles - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
9.6% of votes
3. Kevin Adams - Chess
7.5% of votes

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $73
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
Hot Show
Tickets From $69

Recommended For You