Photos: Angela Bassett Visits the Cast of SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

TV and film star Angela Bassett came to see Schmigadoon! on Broadway. See photos of Bassett with the company of the Tony-nominated musical here!

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical.

The musical also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson. The production was recently nominated for 12 Tony Awards.