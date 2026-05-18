Hot Tickets of the Week: Discounts for THE LOST BOYS, THE BALUSTERS & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting May 18, 2026.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Andrew Lloyd Webbers worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

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Schmigadoon!

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town thats a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople wont stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true lovewhich may or may not be with each other.

Read More:SCHMIGADOON! Cast Performs 'With All Your Heart' and 'Corn Puddin'

The Balusters

The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclaves prettiest block.

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The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalkas long as you ignore all the Missing posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her familys life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michaels new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

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Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

An original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father hes never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to runincluding picking up the grooms estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

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