Video: Watch the 2026 Roger Rees Awards Pre-Show Arrivals

Click Here for More on The Roger Rees Awards

Just yesterday, talented students from across New York City gathered at Symphony Space for the Roger Rees Awards, hosted by Andrew Keenan-Bolger. The winners of Outstanding Performance in a Musical were Jacob Solomon and Emersyn Hunt. Hunt previously won the fifth season of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage in 2025.

This year’s nominees represented 104 high schools located across 13 counties throughout the Greater New York area including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

Judges included Disney Theatricals Kiara Brown-Clark, New York City Center VP and Artistic Director of Musical Theater Jenny Gersten, Tony Award-winning performer J. Harrison Ghee, acclaimed composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa, Tony Award-winning producer Michael Shulman, renown casting director/author Merri Sugarman, and & Juliet star Rachel Webb.

Check out a list of this year's winners and watch the pre-show guest arrivals featuring BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge and Student Reporter winner Gabriel Jaffe here.