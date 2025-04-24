Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More on the JUST IN TIME Red Carpet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new musical Just in Time starring Tony Award Winner Jonathan Groff is officially open on Broadway! Check out photos of stars on the opening night red carpet, including Daniel Radcliffe, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”



Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Photo credit: Just in Time