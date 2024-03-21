Photos: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Celebrates Opening Night

An Enemy of the People will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, June 16, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.
Henrik Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, and will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, June 16, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.
The production officially opened on March 18, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the show's opening night party below!
AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE stars Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time), Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”), critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) and Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy), Matthew August Jeffers, David Patrick Kelly (Once), David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Paul Dano, Jeremy Strong and Fisher Stevens
F Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli
Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector, Alex Edelman and Dan Stevens
Richard Kind and David Patrick Kelly
Micaela Diamond, Playwright Amy Herzog, Ben Levi Ross, Alex Edelman and Sky Smith
Philip Ettinger and Daniel Aukin
Juliana Canfield and Edmund Donovan
Jane Rosenthal and Jeremy Strong
Karin Schall and Fight Director Thomas Schall
Jeremy Strong and Maureen Strong
Jeremy Strong and Juliana Canfield
Jeremy Strong and Juliana Canfield
Props Gabriella Irving, Lighting Design Isabella Byrd, Assistant Costume Designer Johanna Pan, Props Noah Mease, DOTS Kimmie Nishikawa and DOTS Santiago Orjuela-Laverde
Florence Libin, Paul Libin and Claire Libin
Edmund Donovan, Jeremy Strong and Juliana Canfield
Josh Hamilton and Jeremy Kleiner
Annie Hamilton and Philip Ettinger
Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong
Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong
Playwright Amy Herzog, Jeremy Strong and Director Sam Gold
Victoria Imperioli and Michael Imperioli
Michael Imperioli and Jeremy Strong
Michael Imperioli and Jeremy Strong
Alan Trong, Caleb Eberhardt, Victoria Pedretti, David Mattar Merten and Katie Broad
Oliver Lehne and David Mattar Merten
Tahereh Christine Safavi and Max Roll
