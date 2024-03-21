Photos: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Celebrates Opening Night

An Enemy of the People will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, June 16, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

By: Mar. 21, 2024
An Enemy of the People Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Henrik Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, and will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, June 16, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

The production officially opened on March 18, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the show's opening night party below!

Plus, read the reviews for An Enemy of the People here.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE stars Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time), Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”), critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) and Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy), Matthew August Jeffers, David Patrick Kelly (Once), David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

An Enemy of the People
Paul Dano, Jeremy Strong and Fisher Stevens

An Enemy of the People
F Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli

An Enemy of the People
Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector, Alex Edelman and Dan Stevens

An Enemy of the People
Richard Kind and David Patrick Kelly

An Enemy of the People
Micaela Diamond, Playwright Amy Herzog, Ben Levi Ross, Alex Edelman and Sky Smith

An Enemy of the People
Philip Ettinger and Daniel Aukin

An Enemy of the People
Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne

An Enemy of the People
Juliana Canfield and Edmund Donovan

An Enemy of the People
Jane Rosenthal and Jeremy Strong

An Enemy of the People
Jeremy Strong and Paul Libin

An Enemy of the People
Karin Schall and Fight Director Thomas Schall

An Enemy of the People
Jeremy Strong and Maureen Strong

An Enemy of the People
Jeremy Strong and Juliana Canfield

An Enemy of the People
Jeremy Strong and Juliana Canfield

An Enemy of the People
Props Gabriella Irving, Lighting Design Isabella Byrd, Assistant Costume Designer Johanna Pan, Props Noah Mease, DOTS Kimmie Nishikawa and DOTS Santiago Orjuela-Laverde

An Enemy of the People
Florence Libin, Paul Libin and Claire Libin

An Enemy of the People
Edmund Donovan, Jeremy Strong and Juliana Canfield

An Enemy of the People
Josh Hamilton and Jeremy Kleiner

An Enemy of the People
Annie Hamilton and Philip Ettinger

An Enemy of the People
Jeremy Strong

An Enemy of the People
Jeremy Strong

An Enemy of the People
Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong

An Enemy of the People
Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong

An Enemy of the People
Playwright Amy Herzog, Jeremy Strong and Director Sam Gold

An Enemy of the People
Jeremy Strong

An Enemy of the People
Michael Imperioli

An Enemy of the People
Michael Imperioli

An Enemy of the People
Victoria Imperioli and Michael Imperioli

An Enemy of the People
Michael Imperioli and Jeremy Strong

An Enemy of the People
Michael Imperioli and Jeremy Strong

An Enemy of the People
Victoria Pedretti

An Enemy of the People
Victoria Pedretti

An Enemy of the People
Victoria Pedretti

An Enemy of the People
Thomas Jay Ryan

An Enemy of the People
Thomas Jay Ryan

An Enemy of the People
Alan Trong, Caleb Eberhardt, Victoria Pedretti, David Mattar Merten and Katie Broad

An Enemy of the People
Bill Buell

An Enemy of the People
Bill Buell

An Enemy of the People
David Mattar Merten

An Enemy of the People
David Mattar Merten

An Enemy of the People
Oliver Lehne and David Mattar Merten

An Enemy of the People
Matthew August Jeffers

An Enemy of the People
Matthew August Jeffers

An Enemy of the People
Max Roll

An Enemy of the People
Max Roll

An Enemy of the People
Tahereh Christine Safavi and Max Roll

An Enemy of the People
Katie Broad

An Enemy of the People
Katie Broad

An Enemy of the People
Katie Broad

An Enemy of the People
Caleb Eberhardt

An Enemy of the People
Caleb Eberhardt

An Enemy of the People
Alan Trong

An Enemy of the People
Alan Trong

An Enemy of the People
David Patrick Kelly

An Enemy of the People
David Patrick Kelly

An Enemy of the People
Jeremy Strong

An Enemy of the People
Jeremy Strong

An Enemy of the People
Michael Imperioli and Jeremy Strong




Videos