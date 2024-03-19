Photos: Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, Kit Connor & More on the Red Carpet for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

An Enemy of the People is now running at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
|
The stars aligned on 50th Street last night as An Enemy of the People celebrated its opening night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Henrik Ibsen’s play is adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold.
An Enemy of the People stars Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong, Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli, critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti and Katie Broad, Bill Buel, Caleb Eberhardt, Matthew August Jeffers, David Patrick Kelly, David Mattar Merten, Max Roll, Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong.
In attendence for the big night were Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, Kit Connor, F. Murray Abraham, Paul Dana, Dan Stevens, Morgan Spector, Rebecca Hall, and more. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities and you can check out photos from the red carpet below.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Amy Herzog, Josephine Gold and Sam Gold
Sam Gold and Amy Herzog
Producers Greg Nobile, Dede Gardner, Anna Mack Pardee and Patrick Catullo
Lauren Schirripa and Steve Schirripa
Dan Stevens, Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall
Kit Connor
Kit Connor
Kit Connor
Josh Safdie
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado
Andrew Moredyk, Kimie Nishikawa, Santiago Orjuela-Laverde
Rob Raco
Tony Marion and Rob Raco
Paula Wagner and Ric Nicita
Annie Baker and Deidre O'Connell
Signage at The Circle in The Square Theatre
