Photo Flash: Tony Winner Andre De Shields Brings OLD DAWG; NEW TRICKS to Lincoln Center American Songbook Series
Hadestown star André De Shields took his Lincoln Center's American Songbook concert series audience to church with his new show, Old Dawg; New Tricks on the Appel Stage in New York on January 29.
He was joined on stage by TheRhinestoneRockStarBoogieWoogieDollBabies: Freida Williams and Marlene Danielle on vocals, and the New Tricks: Music Director Liam Robinson (Piano, Conductor, Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney (Guitar), Cody Owen Stine (Keyboard and Guitar), Dan Rieser (Drums) Brad Christopher Jones (Bass), Patience Higgins (Reeds) and Curtis Fowlkes (Trombone). Larry Spivack and Todd Sickafoose served as Orchestrators.
The concert was also live streamed via Live From Lincoln Center. Scroll down for photos from the concert.
When Hadestown won the 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album on January 26, Mr. De Shields received his first Grammy as a principal soloist of the Broadway company. The 2019 Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner is now one award away from an EGOT.
André De Shields is the triple crown winner of the 2019 award season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Tony Awards as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his critically acclaimed performance as Hermes, Messenger to the Gods, in Hadestown. The Actors' Equity Foundation followed suit with the Richard Seff Award, which honors veteran stage actors' best supporting performances of the year. Prior to his Tony Award win, Mr. De Shields was best known for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions: The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award), Play On! (Tony Nomination), and The Full Monty (Tony Nomination).
In a career spanning fifty years, he has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, director, and educator, receiving in 2018 the 8th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Legend Award, and the 33rd Annual Bob Harrington Life Achievement Bistro Award. Among his other accolades are the 2009 National Black Theatre Festival's Living Legend Award and the 2007 Village Voice Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance. In August 2019, Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young presented Mr. De Shields with the Key to the City of his hometown, Baltimore. In the same banner year, his accolades include the inaugural Harlem Week Pride 50 Award, the 2019 Project1Voice Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2019 Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award from SAGE, the 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre, and an induction into the American Theater Hall of Fame. He can currently be seen on Netflix as the Algebra Tutor in "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch". On January 12, 2020, Mr. De Shields celebrated his 74th year of living on this Earth Plane. www.andredeshields.com
Click here to read the full review of the concert on Broadwayworld.
Photo Credit: Lia Chang
Dan Rieser, Andre De Shields, Michael Chorney, Freida Williams, Marlene Danielle,
Liam Robinson, Brad Christopher Jones, Andre De Shields, Dan Rieser, Michael Chorney
Andre De Shields, Freida Williams, Curtis Fowlkes, Marlene Danielle, Patience Higgins
Andre De Shields, Freida Williams, Curtis Fowlkes, Marlene Danielle, Patience Higgins
Dan Rieser, Andre De Shields, Michael Chorney, Freida Williams, Curtis Fowlkes, Marlene Danielle, Patience Higgins
Dan Rieser, Andre De Shields and Michael Chorney
Dan Rieser, Michael Chorney, Andre De Shields, Freida Williams, Curtis Fowlkes, Marlene Danielle, Patience Higgins
Michael Chorney, Andre De Shields, Freida Williams, Curtis Fowlkes, Marlene Danielle
Cody Owen Stine, Liam Robinson, Brad Christopher Jones, Andre De Shields
Dan Rieser, Michael Chorney, Andre De Shields, Freida Williams, Curtis Fowlkes, Marlene Danielle,
Andre De Shields, Michael Chorney, Freida Williams
Dan Rieser, Andre De Shields and Michael Chorney
Dan Rieser, Andre De Shields, Frieda Williams, Michael Chorney, Marlene Danielle, Curtis Fowlkes
Andre De Shields, Dan Rieser, Frieda Williams, Michael Chorney, Marlene Danielle, Curtis Fowlkes
Dan Rieser, Freida Williams, Andre De Shields, Michael Chorney
Dan Rieser, Freida Williams, Andre De Shields, Michael Chorney
Dan Rieser, Andre De Shields and Freida Williams
Cody Owen Stine, Liam Robinson, Brad Christopher Jones, Dan Rieser, Andre De Shields, Michael Chorney, Freida Williams, Curtis Fowlkes, Marlene Danielle, Patience Higgins
Liam Robinson, Brad Christopher Jones, Dan Rieser, Andre De Shields, Michael Chorney, Freida Williams, Curtis Fowlkes, Marlene Danielle, Patience Higgins
Liam Robinson, Brad Christopher Jones, Andre De Shields and Dan Rieser.
Liam Robinson, Brad Christopher Jones, Dan Rieser, Freida Williams, Andre De Shields, Michael Chorney, Marlene Danielle, Curtis Fowlkes, Patience Higgins
Liam Robinson, Brad Christopher Jones, Dan Rieser, Freida Williams, Andre De Shields, Michael Chorney, Marlene Danielle, Curtis Fowlkes, Patience Higgins
Cody Owen Stine, Liam Robinson, Brad Christopher Jones, Dan Rieser, Freida Williams, Andre De Shields, Michael Chorney, Marlene Danielle, Curtis Fowlkes, Patience Higgins
Brad Christopher Jones, Jon Nakagawa, Andre De Shields, Cody Owen Stine
Standing: Lia Chang, Rise Clemmers, Jim Mirrione, Curtis Fowlkes, Brad Christopher Jones, Marlene Danielle, Andre De Shields, Freida Williams, Liam Robinson, Patience Higgins, Cody Owen Stine and Mich
Aaron Green, Lia Chang, Jim Mirrione Christina Cocchiara, Nedra, Andre De Shields. Photo by Garth Kravits
Andre De Shields and Lia Chang. Photo by Garth Kravits
