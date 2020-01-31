Photo Flash: Tony Winner Andre De Shields Brings OLD DAWG; NEW TRICKS to Lincoln Center American Songbook Series

Hadestown star André De Shields took his Lincoln Center's American Songbook concert series audience to church with his new show, Old Dawg; New Tricks on the Appel Stage in New York on January 29.

He was joined on stage by TheRhinestoneRockStarBoogieWoogieDollBabies: Freida Williams and Marlene Danielle on vocals, and the New Tricks: Music Director Liam Robinson (Piano, Conductor, Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney (Guitar), Cody Owen Stine (Keyboard and Guitar), Dan Rieser (Drums) Brad Christopher Jones (Bass), Patience Higgins (Reeds) and Curtis Fowlkes (Trombone). Larry Spivack and Todd Sickafoose served as Orchestrators.

The concert was also live streamed via Live From Lincoln Center. Scroll down for photos from the concert.

When Hadestown won the 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album on January 26, Mr. De Shields received his first Grammy as a principal soloist of the Broadway company. The 2019 Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner is now one award away from an EGOT.

André De Shields is the triple crown winner of the 2019 award season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Tony Awards as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his critically acclaimed performance as Hermes, Messenger to the Gods, in Hadestown. The Actors' Equity Foundation followed suit with the Richard Seff Award, which honors veteran stage actors' best supporting performances of the year. Prior to his Tony Award win, Mr. De Shields was best known for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions: The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award), Play On! (Tony Nomination), and The Full Monty (Tony Nomination).

In a career spanning fifty years, he has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, director, and educator, receiving in 2018 the 8th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Legend Award, and the 33rd Annual Bob Harrington Life Achievement Bistro Award. Among his other accolades are the 2009 National Black Theatre Festival's Living Legend Award and the 2007 Village Voice Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance. In August 2019, Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young presented Mr. De Shields with the Key to the City of his hometown, Baltimore. In the same banner year, his accolades include the inaugural Harlem Week Pride 50 Award, the 2019 Project1Voice Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2019 Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award from SAGE, the 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre, and an induction into the American Theater Hall of Fame. He can currently be seen on Netflix as the Algebra Tutor in "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch". On January 12, 2020, Mr. De Shields celebrated his 74th year of living on this Earth Plane. www.andredeshields.com

Click here to read the full review of the concert on Broadwayworld.





