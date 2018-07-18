Photo Flash: To Be or Not to Be! First Look at Janet McTeer in BERNHARDT/HAMLET

Shakespeare superstar Janet McTeer is headed to Broadway with the revolutionary play Bernhardt/Hemlet. Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career.

Get a first look below!

Bernhardt/Hamlet will begin preview performances on August 31, 2018 and opens officially on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. This is a limited engagement through November 11, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

www.roundabouttheatre.org

Photo credit: Jake Chessum

