BERNHARDT/HAMLET
Click Here for More Articles on BERNHARDT/HAMLET

Photo Flash: To Be or Not to Be! First Look at Janet McTeer in BERNHARDT/HAMLET

Jul. 18, 2018  

Shakespeare superstar Janet McTeer is headed to Broadway with the revolutionary play Bernhardt/Hemlet. Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career.

Get a first look below!

Bernhardt/Hamlet will begin preview performances on August 31, 2018 and opens officially on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. This is a limited engagement through November 11, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

www.roundabouttheatre.org

Photo credit: Jake Chessum

buy tickets


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Conclude Broadway Run in January
  • HAMILTON: The Exhibition Announces New 2019 Opening Date
  • VIDEO: Bernadette Peters And Victor Garber Take Final Bows In HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Photos and Video: Oh What A Night! Bob Gaudio Visits The Muny's JERSEY BOYS
  • Loren Lott to Lead ONCE ON THIS ISLAND During Hailey Kilgore's Medical Leave
  • Jessica Vosk Makes Her Broadway Elphaba Debut in WICKED Today

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       