Photo Flash: They Still Got the Beat! HEAD OVER HEELS Celebrates 100 Shows on Broadway

Oct. 22, 2018  

On Sunday, October 21, the company of the new Broadway musical HEAD OVER HEELS, featuring the music of The Go-Go's, celebrated 100 performances at the Hudson Theatre. The cast was joined by Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day; American Idiot) at the post-matinee champagne toast next door at Hunt & Fish Club, with a special "Arcadian" royal cake by Broadway baker, Cute as Cake.

From the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Next To Normal, American Idiot, Spring Awakening and Avenue Q, the Head Over Heelscreative team is led by director Michael Mayer with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt and choreography by Spencer Liff. Head Over Heels was conceived and has an original book by Jeff Whittyand is adapted by James Magruder. Head Over Heels is based upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney. The creative team also includes scenic by Julian Crouch, costume design by Arianne Phillips, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Kai Harada and projection design by Andrew Lazarow. Casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Kimberly Grigsby serves as Musical Director. Lisa Iacucci is Production Stage Manager.

In the kingdom of Arcadia, the "beat" is divine. But when an oracle's prophecy of doom threatens its beloved beat, it propels the king and his royal family through a journey of mistaken identities, jealous lovers, secret rendezvouses and sexual awakening - where everything (and everyone) is not what it seems.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

