Photo Flash: The 2018 Grammy Awards Receive New York Welcome from HELLO, DOLLY!

HELLO, DOLLY! at the Shubert Theatre displayed a warm welcome for the 90th Annual Grammy Awards' return to New York City in anticipation of the upcoming broadcast this Sunday, January 28th. The hit revival is a 2018 Grammy Award® nominee for Best Musical Theater Album and winner of the 1965 Grammy Award for Song of the Year.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Eric Church, Gary Clark Jr., Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Emmylou Harris, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Zuleyka Rivera, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, Sting, SZA, Bryson Tiller, and U2.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Photo Credit: Timmy Blupe

