Photo Flash: Real-Life American Airlines Crews Reunite at Broadway's COME FROM AWAY

Last night at Broadway's COME FROM AWAY, American Airlines reunited the six American Airlines, TWA and US Airways crews who were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11 and experienced the true stories brought to life in the musical, including Captain Beverley Bass (the first female Captain at American, who is depicted in the show), pilots and crews of these flights and AA's CEO & Chairman Doug Parker as well as the AA Vice Presidents of Flight Service and Flight. Scroll down for photos!

Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where it continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winner Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley; Geno Carr; Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Dora, Helen Hayes & Craig Noel Award winner Jenn Colella; Alex Finke; De'lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball; Lee MacDougall; Caesar Samayoa; Q. Smith; Astrid Van Wieren; Sharon Wheatley; Josh Breckenridge; Susan Dunstan; John Jellison; Tamika Lawrence; Tony LePage and Julie Reiber.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Gareth Owen, orchestrations by two-time Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.



Irene Sankoff, Beverley Bass and Jenn Colella



David Hein, Irene Sankoff and Beverley Bass



Cast and creative team of Come From Away



Cast and creative team of Come From Away with American Airlines Crews



American Airlines Crews in the audience at Come From Away