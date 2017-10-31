Photo Flash: Raul Esparza, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Marisa Tomei and More Celebrate ILLYRIA's Opening Night at The Public

Illyria, written and directed by Richard Nelson, opened at The Public Theater last night, Monday, October 30. Below, BroadwayWorld has photos from the opening night festivities, featuring guests Raul Esparza, Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Marisa Tomei, Suzan-Lori Parks, Alex Timbers, Michael Stuhlbarg, Stephen Spinella, and more!

The complete cast of Illyria features Rosie Benton (Colleen Dewhurst), Will Brill (Bernard Gersten), Kristen Connolly (Peggy Papp), Blake DeLong (David Amram), Emma Duncan (Gladys Vaughan), Naian González Norvind (Mary Bennett), Fran Kranz (Merle Debuskey), John Magaro (Joseph Papp), John Sanders (Stuart Vaughan), and Max Woertendyke (John Robertson).

This season, Richard Nelson, the writer-director of the acclaimed Apple Family Plays and The Gabriels, returns to The Public following a successful world tour to reveal a forgotten chapter in The Public Theater's celebrated history. It is 1958, and New York City is in the midst of a major building boom; a four-lane highway is planned for the heart of Washington Square; Carnegie Hall is designated for demolition; entire neighborhoods on the West Side are leveled to make room for a new "palace of art." And a young Joe Papp and his colleagues face betrayals, self-inflicted wounds and anger from the city's powerful elite as they continue their free Shakespeare productions in Central Park. From the creator of the most celebrated family plays of the last decade, comes a drama about a different kind of family - one held together by the simple and incredibly complicated belief that the theater, and the city, belongs to all of us.

Photo Credit: Simon Luethi

Related Articles